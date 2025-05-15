Summer is nearly upon us Glasgow there’s new openings popping up in Glasgow on a weekly basis all over the city - so we put together this list to keep track of them.

Following the success of Popeye’s launching in Glasgow last year there has been a renewed interest in the city from American hospitality chains - an exciting concept for Glasgow. While new independent openings (or from Glaswegian restaurant group favourites) also abound. It’s set to be an exciting Summer that’s for sure.

Take a look below at the newest restaurants opening soon in Glasgow.

1 . Dishoom Dishoom is one of the most hotly anticipated new openings coming to Glasgow City Centre. Work is still being done on the refitting, but we expect to see it open for service this year. | GW

2 . Grosso The plans for a new Italian restaurant have been submitted for the former Lloyds TSB bank on Duke Street. The branch closed in February 2021 and the unit has been unoccupied since then. | Supplied

3 . Thunderdog The team behind Thundercat are bringing their American diner experience to Byres Road in the West End soon, with signage already appearing on the former Rum Bongo site. | Contributed

4 . Paesano Southside Paesano opening their third venue in Shawlands is huge news for hospitality in Glasgow, allowing Southsiders to get their fix of Neapolitan pizza without having to travel all the way to the City Centre when it opens on Wednesday, May 21. | Paesano