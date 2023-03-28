Register
8 of the best pre-match pint pubs, bars, and restaurants to grab a drink in before visiting Hampden Park

Whether you are heading along to Hampden for a football game or concert here are eight of the best bars to stop by before an event

By Declan McConville
Published 28th Mar 2023, 16:46 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 17:24 BST

The area around the national stadium continues to grow and there is no shortage of great local pubs to nip into for a cold beer or whatever your preferred tipple is.

Here is our list of eight pubs situated around Hampden that are great to stop by before heading to an event.

The pub situated at the south stand of the stadium is probably the closest to Hampden as it’s a stone’s throw away from the ground. It has a decent range of beers on offer and ample space that is always busy with crowds before events.

The pub situated at the south stand of the stadium is probably the closest to Hampden as it’s a stone’s throw away from the ground. It has a decent range of beers on offer and ample space that is always busy with crowds before events.

The bar and restaurant is situated just off Aitkenhead Road and serves up some hearty food which can be enjoyed before heading to Hampden. They have a wide-ranging menu which serves everything from a BBQ feast to steak pie and also has a number of drinks on offer.

The bar and restaurant is situated just off Aitkenhead Road and serves up some hearty food which can be enjoyed before heading to Hampden. They have a wide-ranging menu which serves everything from a BBQ feast to steak pie and also has a number of drinks on offer.

You are sure to expect a friendly welcome when visiting the International Bar which is likely to be one of the most reasonable places for a pre-match drink. It’s around a 15 minute walk away from the national stadium and has plenty of old photos on the walls from yesteryear.

You are sure to expect a friendly welcome when visiting the International Bar which is likely to be one of the most reasonable places for a pre-match drink. It’s around a 15 minute walk away from the national stadium and has plenty of old photos on the walls from yesteryear.

The pub is situated around 500 yards from Hampden Park on Battlefield Road and has a newly refurbished beer garden which can be enjoyed on sunnier days in the southside of the city. £85,000 was spent on the beer garden where fans can pop into for a drink.

The pub is situated around 500 yards from Hampden Park on Battlefield Road and has a newly refurbished beer garden which can be enjoyed on sunnier days in the southside of the city. £85,000 was spent on the beer garden where fans can pop into for a drink.

