North Lanarkshire is flush with some of the best pubs in Scotland, that’s why today we wanted to pick out the very best of the best.

While North Lanarkshire may have lost many pubs alongside its industry over the last couple of decades, the ones that remain are the best in the business.

Whether they be under new management or in the same family for generations, we wanted to celebrate the very best of the best when it comes to pubs in North Lanarkshire.

If you’ve ever went out for night out in Motherwell, Wishaw, Coatbridge, Airdrie, Cumbernauld, or anywhere in between, you’ll know just great a North Lanarkshire pub can be.

Clubs are very much on the way out around North Lanarkshire - following the closure of Soul Suite in Wishaw earlier this year, it just seems like the era of regional nightclubs has come to an end.

In better news however, pubs are back in a big way, we like to think at least. Post-covid in the midst of the cost of living crisis it’s more important that we support our locals more than ever, so instead of paying a fiver a pint (at least) in town - try a pint at your local pub for a fraction of the price.

Patter in a North Lanarkshire pub is also unparalleled, Glasgow could never compete. Pubs have no doubt always been a massive part of the culture here.

Take a look below as we explore the nine best pubs in North Lanarkshire.

1 . The Electric Bar - Motherwell The Electric Bar is a great pub with great food and great service too. Last time we were in you could order at the table by pressing a little cube on the table, very futuristic for Motherwell. | Contributed

2 . The Vulcan - Coatbridge A former Wetherspoons, The Vulcan offers a pretty great food selection alongside a massive range of drinks. | Contributed

3 . The Railway Tavern - Motherwell The Railway Tavern is the oldest in Motherwell, and possibly North Lanarkshire to our knowledge. It's always been a good pub, but the addition of a huge beer garden and live entertainment on the weekends has turned the Tav into one of the all-time greats in Lanarkshire. Photo: Mark F Gibson

4 . The Smiddy Inn - Cumbernauld The Smiddy is our favourite spot for a drink and a pub lunch in Cumbernauld. You get some real great value for money here on both the food and drink. Not a bad spot to watch the football either in our opinion. | Contributed