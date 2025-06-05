The Amber Regent is one of Glasgow’s best known Chinese restaurants that has welcomed everyone from Hollywood actors to a Rolling Stone.
Established in 1988, it is renowned for its elegant atmosphere and high-quality Cantonese cuisine. The restaurant offers a refined dining experience with a menu that blends traditional Chinese dishes and modern culinary techniques, using fresh, locally sourced ingredients.
Its warm ambiance and attentive service have made it a favourite among locals and visitors alike which is why many famous faces have popped into the restaurant for dinner.
1. Samuel L. Jackson
The legend that is Samuel L. Jackson headed to the Amber Regent for a bite to eat during a break from filming his movie, Damaged. He was kind enough to take a few selfies with staff after enjoying some of their signature dishes with his co-stars. | Amber Regent Facebook
2. Billy Connolly
The Amber Regent were delighted to welcome Billy Connolly to their restaurant back in August 2019. The restaurant said: "We’ve served many celebrities through the years but none as gracious, humble and talented as the Big Yin. A national treasure and a man who clearly knows good food just as well as he does a good punchline." | Amber Regent
3. Tommy Flanagan
Braveheart, Gladiator, Sons of Anarchy and Westworld actor Tommy Flanagan had dinner at Amber Regent in town and pints at Jinty McGuinty’s on Ashton Lane back in 2023. | Amber Regent
4. Mick Jagger
Rolling Stone frontman Mick Jagger enjoyed a meal at the Amber Regent back in 1996. He was in the city filming the drama Bent. | Getty Images
