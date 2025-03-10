Best Chinese Restaurant in Glasgow 2025: 9 of the best Chinese restaurants in Glasgow

Chinese food has been a popular favourite in Glasgow for a number of decades with their being a strong community across the city.

Although many Glaswegians opt to have their Chinese food delivered, we have put together a list of some of the best restaurants where you can dine at.

Here are nine of our favourite Chinese restaurants in Glasgow right now.

1 . Ho Wong Ho Wong is a Glasgow institution that have been serving the people of the city since 1986. The restaurant has a great selection of dishes on offer from their a'la carte and banquet-style sharing menus. Pictured is their outstanding starter selection that includes spare ribs with capital sauce, salt and chilli king prawns & chicken satay. 56 Waterloo St, Glasgow G2 6HQ. | Ho Wong

2 . Lychee Oriental If you are in the mood for some incredible Chinese food, head down to Lychee Oriental on Mitchell Street where you are sure to be fed well as their dishes are bursting with flavour. 59 Mitchell St, Glasgow G1 3LN. | Supplied

3 . Amber Regent Over the years the restaurant has welcomed a number of famous faces which includes the likes of Mick Jagger, Billy Connolly and Samuel L Jackson. Their chicken satay and lamb with spring onions are two of their standout dishes. 50 West Regent St, Glasgow G2 2RA. | Amber Regent

4 . Zhima Zhima is one of Glasgow's newest Chinese restaurants but has already left its mark on the city with plenty of people heading to the new city centre spot to sample traditional flavours with a modern twist. 35 St Vincent Place, Glasgow G1 2ER. | Zhima