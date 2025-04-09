Lewis Capaldi's Glasgow: 9 of Lewis Capaldi's favourite bars in Glasgow for a pint

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Apr 2025, 10:25 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 14:32 BST

These are some of Lewis Capaldi’s favourite bars in Glasgow that he likes to visit for a drink.

After being born in Glasgow in the mid-1990s, Capaldi moved to East Whitburn in West Lothian where he grew up. He has always had a strong connection to the city with many of his early gigs taking place in Glasgow.

Many Glaswegians have bumped into Capaldi on a night out in the city with him being a real man about town so we wanted to highlight some of his favourite places that he likes to head to whenever he fancies a drink with pals.

Here are nine of Lewis Capaldi’s favourite bars in Glasgow for a pint.

After a terrific return to the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, Lewis Capaldi was spotted out and about at Partick favourite, the West Side Tavern. 162 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow G11 6XE.

1. West Side Tavern

Lewis Capaldi was spotted pulling pints at Slouch in the city centre back in July 2019. 203-205 Bath Street, Glasgow G2 4HZ.

2. Slouch

Capaldi was spotted enjoying outdoor pints at the Stag and Thistle in Glasgow's Southside back in 2020. 778 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow G41 2AE.

3. Stag and Thistle

Lewis Capaldi was spotted facetiming pal Ed Sheeran as he enjoyed pints of Guinness at Jinty McGuinty's on St Patrick's Day back in 2023. 29 Ashton Lane, Glasgow G12 8SJ.

4. Jinty McGuinty's

