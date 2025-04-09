Lewis Capaldi's Glasgow: 9 of Lewis Capaldi's favourite bars in Glasgow for a pint

After being born in Glasgow in the mid-1990s, Capaldi moved to East Whitburn in West Lothian where he grew up. He has always had a strong connection to the city with many of his early gigs taking place in Glasgow.

Many Glaswegians have bumped into Capaldi on a night out in the city with him being a real man about town so we wanted to highlight some of his favourite places that he likes to head to whenever he fancies a drink with pals.

Here are nine of Lewis Capaldi’s favourite bars in Glasgow for a pint.

1 . West Side Tavern After a terrific return to the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, Lewis Capaldi was spotted out and about at Partick favourite, the West Side Tavern. 162 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow G11 6XE. | West Side Tavern

2 . Slouch Lewis Capaldi was spotted pulling pints at Slouch in the city centre back in July 2019. 203-205 Bath Street, Glasgow G2 4HZ. | Slouch

3 . Stag and Thistle Capaldi was spotted enjoying outdoor pints at the Stag and Thistle in Glasgow's Southside back in 2020. 778 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow G41 2AE. | Stag and Thistle