9 Partick restaurants and coffee shops to visit this weekend

Partick is one of Glasgow's best loved neighbourhoods that has a vibrant food and drink scene that is one of our favourite places to head to at weekends.

It's an area of the city which has undergone many changes over the years but has retained a mix of old pubs which have stood the test of time as well as new exciting dining options.

Here are the best restaurants and coffee shops that you have to visit in Partick this weekend.

1 . Partick Duck Club Head to Partick Duck Club for all day brunch dishes and loaded duck fat fries. Inventive, often spectacular, comfort food served in a cosy dining room. Check out this chilli cheese chicken schnitzel, ranch & bbq sauce on a Freedom Bakery bun. 27 Hyndland Street, Partick G11 5QF. | Partick Duck Club

2 . GaGa Kitchen + Bar Glasgow chef Julie Lin brings Malaysian influenced Southeast Asian dishes to Gaga Bar + Kitchen, to be accompanied by colourful, quirky cocktails. 566 Dumbarton Road, Partick G11 6RH. | GaGa Kitchen + Bar

3 . West Side Tavern Some of the highlight dishes on the menu at the West Side Tavern is their chicken parm and pizza. Head on down to the New York dive bar-inspired setting which is a great place to meet up with pals. 162 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow G11 6XE. | West Side

4 . Non Viet Non Viet offer authentic Vietnamese vegan food. Heat up your taste buds with a bowl of their Vietnamese Rare Beef Hue Spicy Noodle Soup. 279 Dumbarton Road, Partick, Glasgow G11 6AB. | Contributed