Partick is one of Glasgow's best known neighbourhoods - and for good reason - over the years it's worn many different hats, firstly as hub for religion, then history, and now culture.
Growing up in Partick was a pleasure reserved by many proud Glaswegians - but it was only just over a 100 years ago in 1912 when the burgh of Partick was annexed by the city of Glasgow. That's why even to this day we can Partick as a neighbourhood with its own culture, people, and way of life that's similar, but very different to other Glaswegians.
Partick's history dates all the way back to ancient times - while there was nothing like Dumbarton Road, the Kings of Strathclyde did have a residence in what would become modern day Partick, and it was later the site of Partick Castle, owned by George Hutcheson, which was demolished in 1836.
Today we wanted to look back at the more modern history of Partick, and track how much the burgh has changed since it was annexed by Glasgow back in 1912.