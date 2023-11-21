Family-owned Irish hotel group, The Address Collective expands its impressive hotel portfolio to Scotland with the announcement of a new luxury boutique accommodation in Glasgow city centre

The first Scottish property and the first venture outside of Ireland for The Address Collective, The Address Glasgow is the fifth Address Collective hotel, located in the bustling heart of Glasgow on Renfield Street.

This expansion represents a significant milestone for the independent group and brings a promise of elevated luxury in accommodation, while contributing significantly to the local economy by creating over 80 jobs.

The classical listed building is steeped in history and was originally designed for Lancashire Insurance Company in 1890s. After £9 million investment by the McGettigans, the hoteliers aim to create an address like no other with a new design-led, state-of-the-art, luxe urban retreat for locals and tourists to explore.

Brian and Ciara McGettigan, the visionaries behind the The Address Collective brand, have curated this new luxe 95-bed hotel to showcase their philosophy of innovative luxury combined with the warm, personalised service that has become synonymous with The Address name.

Set to officially launch in early 2024, facilities at The Address Glasgow will include a wellness spa complete with gym, plunge pool, heated loungers and a Himalayan salt rock sauna, alongside beautifully presented meeting rooms. For dining and socialising there will be the eyecatching North, a striking open plan eatery and cocktail bar located on street level, offering sumptuous all day dining and expertly crafted cocktails and drinks for both guests and visitors.

The new six storey hotel promises to define a new standard in luxury hotel accommodation. Each room and suite is meticulously designed with both comfort and four star elegance in mind, ensuring that whether travelling for business or leisure, guests can expect an impeccable stay. State-of-the-art amenities, coupled with the McGettigan's Irish hospitality standards, are set to establish this property as a destination of choice for discerning travellers.

Brian McGettigan said: “Our commitment to the city of Glasgow goes beyond hospitality. We’re creating over 80 jobs and investing in the local community because we believe in the bright future of this dynamic city.

"We’ve chosen Glasgow because we love the people, the culture and can’t wait to raise the bar for luxury stays in Scotland.”