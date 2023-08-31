A number of new hotels have been announced, constructed, and subsequently opened to the public in Glasgow in 2023.
From the massive new Virgin Hotel on the Clyde to the fancy AC Marriott in the city centre - there’s plenty of new spots for tourists (or Glaswegians) to stay in.
Many of the hotels have nabbed up previously unoccupied A-list buildings, breathing new life into the old sandstone walls - and in other cases constructing entirely new buildings on derelict land for a welcome addition to the city’s skyline.
1. The Address Hotel, Glasgow
The Address Collective is a boutique Irish brand and the hotel is the company’s first Scottish location situated at the corner of West George Street and Renfield Street. The new four-star hotel, presented over eight floors, will feature 91 bedrooms alongside spa facilities and a gym, two restaurants and a bar, and is scheduled for handover in November. Dating back to circa 1896 the iconic building was designed by architect James Thomson and whilst the exterior façade will be retained, a complete interior refurbishment is being undertaken by Diverse Projects. Photo: contributed
2. AC Marriott, Glasgow
The 245-room AC by Marriott hotel is set to open in October on the edge of George Square. It forms a key element of the £100 million Love Loan development, which includes the revitalisation of the 120-year-old, A-listed former city Parish Halls into 22 heritage suites with restored period features. Prominent in the reimagined Victorian sandstone building is a stained glass window depicting Glasgow’s famous coat of arms inspired by the legend of St Mungo. It was recently announced that Soho House will open their first Scottish private member’s club, also part of the Love Loan development. Photo: AC Marriott
3. House of Gods, Glasgow
The second House of Gods Hotel is set to open in Glasgow in December, after a successful launch of the Edinburgh property in 2020. The ‘sexy and decadent’ aesthetic hotel, located at 61 to 65 Glassford Street, will feature a private spa, a garden of Eden inspired cocktail bar and lounge, a rooftop bar, and a butler on every floor and hopes to give guests the celebrity experience. While it has been slated to open this year, it may be late 2023 or early 2024 before it opens its door. Photo: House of Gods
4. Sandman Signature Hotel, Glasgow
Sandman Signature Glasgow Hotel is the fourth property to join the Sandman Signature portfolio in the UK. The UK & Ireland arm of the business already has premium properties in Newcastle, where the business is headquartered, Aberdeen and London Gatwick, along with additional properties in Sheffield (The Quays Hotel) and Dublin (Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links). Sandman Signature Glasgow Hotel is located on the west side of the city centre in the Pegasus House building. Once complete, the hotel will have 179 rooms set across 10 floors, spanning nine premium room-styles. Photo: Sandman Signature Hotels