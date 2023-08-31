3 . House of Gods, Glasgow

The second House of Gods Hotel is set to open in Glasgow in December, after a successful launch of the Edinburgh property in 2020. The ‘sexy and decadent’ aesthetic hotel, located at 61 to 65 Glassford Street, will feature a private spa, a garden of Eden inspired cocktail bar and lounge, a rooftop bar, and a butler on every floor and hopes to give guests the celebrity experience. While it has been slated to open this year, it may be late 2023 or early 2024 before it opens its door. Photo: House of Gods