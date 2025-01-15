Administrators complete sale of Virgin Hotels Glasgow building a year after closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A part of the saga involving Virgin Hotels Glasgow has concluded with the sale of the building to an investment and development group.

The unfinished Virgin Hotels Glasgow building has been sold, just over a year after its sudden closure. Martin Property Group, a commercial and residential real estate group, which operates in the UK and Ireland is the new owner of the landmark property on Clyde Street.

A statement released this afternoon says: “The joint administrators of Lloyds Developments Limited, Geoff Jacobs and Richard Heis from Interpath, are pleased to confirm that following an extensive marketing process (supported by Savills), they have completed a sale of the hotel located at 246 Clyde Street in Glasgow to a Martin Property Group entity.

“The 17-storey hotel, which overlooks the River Clyde, comprises 240 guest bedrooms (165 of which are completed), in addition to a ground floor restaurant and bar, mezzanine bar and lounge, terrace area, and conference and meeting facilities.

Geoff Jacobs, managing director at Interpath and joint administrator of Lloyds Developments Limited, said: “The hotel occupies a prime position on the Glasgow riverfront. We look forward to seeing the hotel back in operation and wish the purchaser every success in the future."

The property has been on the market since last March, marketed by Savills, with an extension of its alcohol premises licence extended in December for another year.

Martin Property Group is a family-run Northern Irish firm with an extensive real estate portfolio that includes 151 West George Street in Glasgow. Virgin Hotels Glasgow closed in December 2023, five months after its launch, after Lloyd’s Development Limited, the owner of the building, fell into administration. Virgin Group had offered to buy the property in a bid to keep the hotel open, but the bid was rejected.

The company that owned the Virgin Hotel building was part of a limited liability partnership of four designated members - Richard Diamond and Rishipal Singh alongside Lloyds Development Ltd with a registered address in Guernsey and Moreply Ltd, registered in London.

Lloyds Development Ltd was placed into administration on 30 November 2023 with Blair Nimmo and Geoff Jacobs of Interpath Advisory appointed on 1 December 2023 as Insolvency Practitioners.

It emerged during the course of the shock closure of the hotel after four months of operating that the staff were employed by V Hotels Glasgow, a company with two directors, Rishipal Singh and Richard Diamond. That company was also placed into liquidation, with the liquidator writing to all creditors stating that they did not expect to have any funds to distribute to cover debts from the collapse of the company.

The building had been originally intended as student accommodation but was acquired for a hotel development with new plans designed by 21st Architecture Ltd - their company secretary is Richard Diamond.

Permission was granted for the 17-storey building on Clyde Street to be used as a 290-bedroom hotel instead of student accommodation in 2018. Plans were then submitted for the neighbouring premises - Riverside House at 260 Clyde Street, currently operating as student accommodation - to provide a gym, cafe and meeting rooms for the hotel with a whisky bar and links between the two buildings at ground floor level.

This section of the hotel, alongside the upper floors, was not completed before Virgin Hotels Glasgow opened. The land registry shows that Richard Diamond and Rishipal Singh own Riverside House, adding a further layer to the prospect of a new owner being able to open the hotel without the planned amenities in the neighbouring building.