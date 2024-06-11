Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To welcome the warmer weather, OpenTable launches its annual list of Top 100 Restaurants for Outdoor Dining 2024, based on more than 2.2M diner reviews and metrics, which also includes over 70 dog friendly restaurants.

Two Glasgow restaurants have been named amongst Britain's best al fresco dining spots.

KELP and Bucks Bar on Trongate were named amongst the list which took in over two million reviews with the list aiming to also make eating out with your dog a breeze, even if you’re one of the over half of Britons who admit to having shared the same meal as their dogs whilst dining out.

Vice President of International Growth at OpenTable, Laure Bornet said: “The majority of UK dog owners are usually on the lookout for pub gardens when dining alfresco with their dogs, with courtyards and waterfronts also proving popular.

“From a charming pub garden at The Duncombe Arms in Derbyshire to a waterside terrace found at Gaucho Richmond in London and seaside spot at the Bank At The Bude in Cornwall, our nationwide Top 100 Restaurants for Outdoor Dining list has an alfresco setting for all, with over 70 dog-friendly spots.”