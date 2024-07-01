Aldi makes change to fruit product in a bid to save 1,400 tonnes of food waste
- Aldi will remove the crowns of pineapples to reduce food waste
- This will reduce the amount of food waste by an estimation of 1,400 tonnes
- Around 187 tonnes of cardboard will also be reduced
Aldi has announced that they are trialling crownless pineapples to reduce food waste.
The discount supermarket will be removing the crown from pineapples, which are usually thrown away by fruit eaters.
The crown, which is green leaves, will be removed from the fruit during the production process, and instead to be used for recycling.
The recycling process of the crowns will involve the green leaves being used to prepare next year’s crop, or being used to make animal feed.
Aldi will also be able to fit more of the pineapple into the boxes to be transported to store with the removal of the green leaves, which will lead to a reduction of around 187 tonnes of cardboard.
The removal of the pineapple crowns will reduce the amount of food waste by an estimation of 1,400 tonnes annually.
Liz Fox, National Sustainability Director at Aldi, said: "At Aldi, we are committed to finding sustainable solutions that benefit both our customers and the environment.
"This trial of crownless pineapples is just one of the latest innovative changes we’re testing out to minimise waste and reduce our carbon footprint."
The crownless pineapples are available in select Aldi stores across the Midlands, Yorkshire and North East.
