These drink will impress at your seasonal parties 🍷

Aldi has launched new alcohol in time for Halloween and Christmas

Its Ballycastle range features flavours such as Pumpkin Spice

The range includes a cream liqueur that tastes like Quality Street’s ‘The Purple One’

Discount supermarket Aldi has become well-loved for its alcohol range, and has announced a selection of brand-new booze hitting its shelves.

Its new range features cream liqueurs, orange wine, dark rum and more - some of which will make for excellent Halloween or Christmas drinks.

Here is your guide to Aldi’s best drinks for Halloween and Christmas:

Halloween

Austrian Orange Wine (£7.79, 75cl)

Aldi’s Orange Wine is a great autumnal flavour with its aesthetically pleasing orange colour and warming flavour.

Ballycastle Pumpkin Spice Flavoured Country Cream Liqueur (£6.99, 70cl)

Pumpkin is truly the flavour of autumn, and this cream liqueur is an alcoholic twist on the classic.

Old Hopking Dark Rum (£11.99, 70cl)

Aldi launches new alcohol products - including liquor that 'tastes like Quality Street' | Aldi / Adobe Stock

This award-winning rum has autumnal flavours such as spice and fruit. It has been recommended for use in a Mojito or rum punch.

Old Hopking Spiced Rum (£11.85, 70cl)

If you’re after something spicier, this rum has hints of black pepper and toffee.

Christmas

Ballycastle Chocolate, Hazelnut & Caramel Flavour Country Cream (£7.29, 70cl)

The festive favourite is making a return! Described as tasting like Quality Street’s ‘The Purple One’, the cream is a fan-favourite which blends delicious flavours inspired by Christmas.

Ballycastle Chocolate Clementine Flavour Country Cream (£7.29, 70cl)

Another limited-edition festive flavour blends milk chocolate with orange - an iconic staple of Christmas.

Ballycastle White Chocolate Flavour Country Cream (£7.29, 70cl)

If you’re more of a white chocolate fan then this will be the cream liqueur for you, with notes of vanilla among the white chocolate flavour. It has been recommended to try in cocktails and hot chocolate.

Specially Selected Irish Cream Liqueur (£7.99, 70cl)

Finally, you can’t go wrong with the original Irish Cream. The classic blends fresh dairy cream, premium spirit and authentic Irish whiskey.

Aldi’s award-winning Veuve Monsigny Premier Cru Champagne has also returned to shelves. You can find out what we thought of it here.