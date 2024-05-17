All 54 Glasgow bars and cafes that can now open and sell drinks until 1am as plans approved
The city’s Licensing Board has granted permission for premises to open until 1am, extending their closing time from midnight. It has now been confirmed the change will come into force immediately, with individual venues able to decide when they first use the extra hour.
One application, from the Pot Still on Hope Street, was withdrawn ahead of the hearing. Glasgow’s health and social care partnership suggested an additional hour is “inconsistent with the aims of protecting and improving public health”.
However, licensing lawyer Archie MacIver argued a trial would allow the board to evaluate the impact of the change. The city’s SNP group pushed for the pilot ahead of the Licensing Board unveiling a new policy statement in November last year. Council leader Susan Aitken said it could be a “shot in the arm” for businesses struggling after the pandemic.
Allowing 1am closures brings Glasgow’s opening hours in line with those in Edinburgh. Some industry figures have previously questioned whether it will be beneficial, raising concerns over increased costs and a lack of public transport for customers.
Cllr Aitken said the pilot would “allow the city and the trade to decide whether there is the market demand for an extra hour”.
A HSCP representative said the volume of applications was regarded as “a significant increase in the licensed hours within the city centre”.
“Alcohol is the primary offer for the majority of these premises and this additional hour will be for the purpose of alcohol consumption,” she added. “It is anticipated individuals will consume more alcohol for longer periods of time within the same premises than is currently the case.
“While it may well boost the licence holders with increased takings behind the bar, there is a cost that is paid later by society and by the individual.”
She also raised issues around the availability of public transport and taxis. The HSCP provided a “list of a number of international research papers which recognise that increasing hours of access to alcohol within the night-time economy is linked to increased intoxication, assaults, injuries and burdens on public services”.
In response, Mr MacIver said: “The whole purpose of a trial is to evaluate. Was it beneficial? Was it not beneficial? Until we see it in operation, none of us can say whether it will be a success.”
He added only one of the studies looked at the UK and “none of them looked at Glasgow, none of them looked at Scotland”. When licensed hours have previously been increased in Glasgow, there has not been evidence of additional harm or public disorder, he suggested.
The pubs and bars able to open to 1am are:
The Steps Bar, Glassford Street
Henglers Circus, Sauchiehall Street
The Counting House, George Square
Jacksons, Cambridge Street
Hootenanny, Howard Street
Toby Jug, Hope Street
The Society Rooms, George Street
The Sir John Moore, Argyle Street
The Crystal Palace, Jamaica Street
214 Bath Street (Tiki Bar & Kitsch Inn)
Delmonica’s, Virginia Street
Beresford, Sauchiehall Street (currently between tenants)
Drouthy’s, Queen Street
Maltman, Renfield Street
Molly Malone’s, Hope Street
Scotia Bar, Stockwell Street
Tingle Bar, Mitchell Street
State Bar, Holland Street
Variety Bar, Sauchiehall Street
Babbity Bowster, Blackfriars Street
Katie’s, John Street
71 Renfield Street (Gin71)
The Merchant, West George Street
Home, Albion Street
The Ark, North Frederick Street
All Bar One, St Vincent Street
Revolution Bar, Renfield Street
Nico’s, Sauchiehall Street
Underground, John Street
36 Renfield Street (Revolución de Cuba)
89 Glassford Street
Blackfriars, Bell Street
Imperial Bar, Howard Street
Alfredo’s, West Nile Street
The Smokin’ Fox, Waterloo Street
Waterloo Bar, Argyle Street
Tabac, Mitchell Lane
Chinaski’s, North Street
Yes Bar, Drury Street
Gallaghers, Howard Street
Times Square, St Enoch Square
Ross’s Bar, Mitchell Street
Malones, Sauchiehall Lane
13th Note, King Street
The Press Bar, Albion Street
81-85 Renfield Street (The Raven)
Dows Bar, Dundas Street
The Irish Rover, Sauchiehall Street
Drury Street Bar & Kitchen, Renfield Street/Drury Street
263 Renfrew Street
Pipeworks, Metropole Lane
Flight Club, George Street
The Alchemist, George Square
Sexy Coffee, Union Street
