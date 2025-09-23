The best and brightest in UK hospitality came together at JW Marriott Grosvenor House last night for the coveted AA Hospitality Awards 2025. Organised by AA Hotel & Hospitality Services, the glittering evening was hosted by television and radio personality Vernon Kay.

Welcoming more than 960 guests, the event shone a spotlight on the country’s most exceptional hotels, restaurants, spas, inns, and B&Bs, as well as the inspiring people behind them. Accolades were presented across 18 categories, including AA Chefs’ Chef of the Year, AA Sustainable Award, AA Spa Hotel of the Year and, brand new for 2025, the AA Rising Star Award.

Taking home one of the evening’s most prestigious accolades, Gareth Ward of Ynyshir has been named AA Chefs’ Chef of the Year 2025, an award voted for exclusively by his peers. Known for his bold, boundary-pushing approach to modern dining, Ward has transformed Ynyshir into one of the UK’s most exciting culinary destinations, combining Japanese influences with the finest Welsh produce.

The Rising Star Award, newly introduced this year, recognises individuals in hospitality who demonstrate exceptional promise and potential in their field. Nataliia Maiseionok, Sommelier at Fischer's Baslow Hall and winner of the AA Rising Star Award, relocated from Ukraine in 2022, arriving to the UK with limited English but extensive hospitality experience. She began her career as a waitress at Fischer’s Baslow Hall, working her way up to Sommelier through self-funded education.

In Scotland, restaurateur and chef Dean Banks’s Haar St Andrews was officially named one of Scotland’s elite seven with a new rosette award at the London ceremony last night. The restaurant with rooms has been awarded four AA rosettes - there are only four other restaurants in Scotland who boast four rosettes and two with five rosettes.

Haar is now one of the seven highest rated in the country by the AA’s prestigious rankings and Dean admits it’s the fulfilment of a dream to land the additional rosette, especially for the restaurant he sees as the ultimate expression of his approach to food and hospitality. Dean said: “Haar is special so being awarded four rosettes there means so much to the team and I, although of course I’m proud of the entire group. Haar is my baby, the flagship, the one that defines and sums up everything about me and my approach to all of this. It’s the absolute expression of me as a chef.

“That’s why I wanted rooms there – the idea I had was people are coming to my house for dinner and staying overnight. They’re guests in my home. I designed it all, my wife Isabela and son Felix have created a lot of the artworks there, my son Francisco and I did a lot of the physical work together on the renovations and changes. It’s a very special place and I think it’s a different kind of restaurant, so seeing it recognised in this way means the world.”

Elsewhere, there were awards for 100 Princes Street and Prestonfield House in Edinburgh. Murrayshall’s restaurant, Eòlas received a Notable Wine List Award distinction, cementing its reputation as one of Scotland's most distinguished dining destinations.

"We are incredibly proud of this recognition from the AA," said Fiona Pugh, Hotel Manager at Murrayshall. "This award is a testament to our team's relentless pursuit of excellence and their passion for creating memorable experiences that honour both our Scottish heritage and contemporary culinary innovation."

Since introducing the star rating system in 1912, the AA has championed quality by celebrating the people and places that set new benchmarks in hospitality.

Rhubarb restaurant at Prestonfield House

AA Hospitality Awards – 2025 winners

All of 2025’s restaurant award winners and new Rosette holders feature in the AA Restaurant Guide 2026. The guide showcases the very best restaurants across the UK and is the food lover’s definitive guide to enjoying the finest cuisine the country has to offer. Get your copy on Amazon (£17.99).

Chefs’ Chef of the Year

· Gareth Ward of Ynyshir Restaurant and Rooms, Eglwys Fach

Lifetime Achievement Award

· James Thomson OBE of Prestonfield, Edinburgh

Outstanding Contribution Award

· Alain Roux and Michel Roux Jr

Restaurants of the Year

· England – Skof, Manchester

· London – Joséphine, London

· Wales – Gorse, Cardiff

· Scotland – The Little Chartroom, Edinburgh

Hotels of the Year

· England – The Cavendish Hotel, Derbyshire

· London – 1 Hotel Mayfair, London

· Wales – St Brides Spa Hotel, Pembrokeshire

· Scotland – 100 Princes Street, Edinburgh

· Northern Ireland – The Old Inn, County Down

Group of the Year

· Daniel Thwaites (hotels, inns and spas)

Small Hotel Group of the Year

· Brend Collection

Wine Award

· England and Overall – Sketch Lecture Room & Library, London

· Wales – Ynyshir Restaurant and Rooms, Eglwys Fach

· Scotland – Timberyard, Edinburgh

Rising Star of the Year

· Nataliia Maiseionok - Fischer's Baslow Hall, Derbyshire

Housekeeper of the Year

· Amit Pal – Prestonfield, Edinburgh

Sustainable Award

· The Gleneagles Hotel, Scotland

Inn of the Year

· The George Inn, Somerset

B&B of the Year

· The 25 Boutique B&B, Devon

Restaurant with Rooms of the Year

· Restaurant Interlude, West Sussex

Spa Hotel of the Year

· Hoar Cross Hall, Staffordshire

Restaurant Team Award

· The Goring, London

College Restaurant of the Year

@34 Restaurant – Exeter College

New 5 Rosettes

· Forest Side, Grasmere

· Row on 5, London

New 4 Rosettes

· Cedar Tree Restaurant by Hrishikesh Desai, Cumbria

· HAAR, Fife

· Restaurant Interlude, West Sussex

· Forge @ Middleton Estate, North Yorkshire

· Solstice by Kenny Atkinson, Newcastle Upon Tyne

· SOURCE at Gilpin Hotel, Cumbria

New 3 Rosettes

· The Kirkstyle Inn and Sportsman's Rest, Northumberland

· Skof, Manchester

· The Horn of Plenty, Devon

· The Greyhound, Buckinghamshire

· Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa, Daventry

· The Avenue at Lainston House, Winchester

· Sushi Kanesaka (45 Park Lane), London

· Melton's, North Yorkshire

· Gorse, Cardiff

· The Braywood, Berkshire

· The Homestead Kitchen, North Yorkshire

· The Three Chimneys, Colbost

· Gravetye Manor, West Hoathly

New 5 Red Stars

· Raffles London at The OWO, London

· The Beaumont Mayfair, London

· 100 Princes Street, Edinburgh

New 4 Red Stars

· The Elms, Worcestershire

· Down Hall Hotel & Spa, Hertfordshire

· The Swan at Lavenham Hotel & Spa, Lavenham

· Foxhills, Surrey

New 3 Red Stars

· The Pig in The Cotswolds, Cotswolds

The full list of this year’s AA Hospitality Awards winners can be found on the AA’s Rated Trips website here.