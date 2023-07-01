American wine expert reviews Buckfast: “Send an exorcist”

Reddit remains an active forum for sharing insight on food and drink. The wine thread on the social network took an unexpected turn when an American wine aficionado added tasting notes for a half bottle of Buckfast Tonic Wine to his portfolio of online reviews. A transatlantic exchange of views ensued.

Before sampling the wine, he removed the cap for 30 minutes to “bring in some air.”

The drinking experience begins: “Decided to try while cooking dinner. Poured into a glass, first glance has a very inky almost brownish color that you see in older wines. Very syrupy, liquid clings to the side of the glass when swirled. “

The nose of the wine was described as “Barnyardy funk (in a bad way) almost like a dead animal in a bird’s nest. A mix of flat Coca Cola and caramel with a whiff of gun metal.”

Other Reddit users added their own perspective:

“You’re not drinking Buckfast properly unless that dinner was given to you in a polystyrene box and you’re eating it under a bridge”, one user wrote.

“Yeah ur not supposed to drink it ur supposed to just close ur eyes and let it go down your throat”, another said.

“A friend once described it to me as the drink that makes you fall down the stairs but bounce right back up at the bottom. This is a fair assessment” a user commented.

Local context was provided: “My Scottish boyfriend is from an area known as “The Buckfast Triangle”. That stuff terrifies me. There are people from there who specify that they want “table wine” when they want to be clear that they would prefer to not drink Buckfast.

“That said, I’ve had some lovely Buckfast mince pies. Which is possibly also something that doesn’t translate too well if you’re not from the UK.”

There was a warning: “As you can probably tell, it’s not a dinner drink to share with the family, it’s great for partying. It tastes…. Bad, and I like red wine so I mean bad compared to wine. If you keep it in the fridge it tastes better.”

You can read the full review below.

