Glasgow is playing host to Batgirl filming, but a favourite tipple of many in the city has made a surprise appearance.

Over the course of this week, parts of Glasgow are being transformed for filming of the new Batgirl movie. The city has previously been used for shooting scenes for the upcoming Flash and Batman films.

The city centre and a disused tunnel in the west end are key areas that are being used so far.

In the city centre, billboards have been put up, street art created and a Christmas market erected as part of the film. As well as this, shop fronts in the Merchant City have been turned into American style outlets, including a liquor store, which has a bottle of Buckfast in the window priced at $7.99. It is next to a bottle of 21 year old Glenfarclas single malt, which is being advertised as spiced rum. A quarter bottle is priced at an eye-watering $34.99.

The popular tonic wine, which is made in the south of England, has a huge market in Scotland where it has had more than its fair share of controversy over the years.

First created by a religious order in an Abbey in Devon, Buckfast, in its modern form, began to take shape in the 1920s when the distribution of the bottles was given over to a wine merchant, who, to increase the appeal, advised “enhancing” the formula to create a smoother flavoured medicated wine.

Batgirl will be the latest addition to the DC Extended Universe. Leslie Grace will be starring as the titular character - who is also the daughter of Simmons’ Commissioner Gordon - with Brendan Fraser playing the villain, Firefly.