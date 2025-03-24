Apple and rhubarb crumble on the menu at new Clydeside Containers street food hub

The Crumbleologist is joining Clydeside Containers, the new street food hub opening by the river this spring.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Specialising in gluten-free, mostly plant-based fruit crumbles, The Crumbleologist offers wild flavour combinations like Cherry Amaretto and Rhubarb Dragon Fruit Gin, combining nostalgia for a dessert many people remember from childhood with modern creativity.

Alan’s journey from teaching computer science to creating a dessert concept began when he was inspired by a similar business in London. Alan wanted to make crumbles more than just a traditional dessert. He shared with host Billy Kirkwood on the Clydeside Containers Podcast, “I’ve always loved making crumble, but I wanted to take it further. I wanted to give people something that’s not only gluten-free, but exciting, fun, and full of flavours they might not expect.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His crumbles cater to all dietary needs, featuring both familiar favorites like Apple Cinnamon and adventurous concoctions such as Peach Raspberry Chambord. Alan explained, “Apple is always a top seller – it’s the classic. But then I can throw in something like Cherry Amaretto, and suddenly we’re in a whole new territory. It’s all about being creative and pushing boundaries!”

Alan’s passion for his craft is rooted in personal experience: “I have a family with celiac disease, so I know firsthand the importance of gluten-free. That’s why I’m so dedicated to making sure my crumbles are perfect for people with dietary restrictions.” His attention to detail has earned The Crumbleologist a following in Glasgow since he began a stall at The Barras last year.

Alan says: “I knew there was something special about crumbles. I wasn’t going to be a gimmick – gluten-free was my thing. It’s not just about offering something safe for people with celiac disease – it’s about creating a product that’s as good as anything you’d find at a traditional bakery, if not better.”

Alan's move to Clydeside Containers marks a new chapter for his business, offering a new seven days a week home. “Clydeside Containers is the perfect place for The Crumbleologist,” said Alan. “It’s a vibrant, diverse space that’s become the center of Glasgow’s street food scene, and I’m excited to bring my crumbles here for the people of Glasgow and beyond.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve had people come up from the borders on a motorbike just to get my crumble. It’s crazy, but it’s also the best feeling. To know that people care enough to travel to try your food? That’s something I never expected.”

With his move to Clydeside Containers, Alan is bringing new flavours and the opportunity for customers to enjoy hot custard straight from his self-service machine: “People are obsessed with custard. I got a custard machine, and now it’s like moths to a flame. It keeps it smooth and hot, and I’m telling you, it makes the experience that much better.”

Clydeside Containers is set to open in late spring: “We’ve got a Prosecco crumble for summer, a Peach Raspberry Chambord for those chill vibes, and I’m always looking for something new to surprise people with.”