Are Snoop Dogg and Gordon Ramsay opening a restaurant in Glasgow?
The rapper and chef met a few years ago, and may be going into business together.
Snoop Dogg has revealed plans to open a restaurant in Glasgow with chef Gordon Ramsay. The unlikely pair met on Ramsay’s TV show, The F Word, five years ago.
Snoop Dogg is a keen cook, and released a cook book From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from That Boss Dogg’s Kitchen in 2018. Gordon Ramsay has multiple restaurants around the world, including in Las Vegas, but hasn’t had a restaurant in Glasgow since he closed Amarylis at One Devonshire Gardens in 2004.
Snoop, a who is a fan of Celtic, said: “I have been speaking with my boy Gordon for a while about opening a restaurant together - but the pandemic slowed things right down.
Most Popular
“Gordon has got a few places in Vegas and Vegas is Snoop’s city - so I kind of figured that we would open a place there - but I know Gordon is from Scotland and people know my love for Scotland and for Glasgow as a city so - why not there.”
When asked what would be on the menu, Snoop added:“ “It would be food everybody could enjoy - food for the family. Burgers, mac n cheese, fried chicken - and maybe one or two local dishes like haggis just to keep things authentic.
Snoop said: “I’m just a foodie. I don’t look like it, but I am. I love different styles of food, different cultures and different tastes.
“So I do a lot of studying, which I know people don’t believe, but that’s how I was able to put a cookbook together. Now I want to go further and open a restaurant and where better than to start than Scotland?”