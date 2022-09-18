Are Snoop Dogg and Gordon Ramsay opening a restaurant in Glasgow?

The rapper and chef met a few years ago, and may be going into business together.

Snoop Dogg has revealed plans to open a restaurant in Glasgow with chef Gordon Ramsay. The unlikely pair met on Ramsay’s TV show, The F Word, five years ago.

Snoop Dogg is a keen cook, and released a cook book From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from That Boss Dogg’s Kitchen in 2018. Gordon Ramsay has multiple restaurants around the world, including in Las Vegas, but hasn’t had a restaurant in Glasgow since he closed Amarylis at One Devonshire Gardens in 2004.

Snoop, a who is a fan of Celtic, said: “I have been speaking with my boy Gordon for a while about opening a restaurant together - but the pandemic slowed things right down.

“Gordon has got a few places in Vegas and Vegas is Snoop’s city - so I kind of figured that we would open a place there - but I know Gordon is from Scotland and people know my love for Scotland and for Glasgow as a city so - why not there.”

Gordon Ramsay's Michelin starred restaurant at One Devonshire Gardens in Glasgow closed its doors in 2004.

When asked what would be on the menu, Snoop added:“ “It would be food everybody could enjoy - food for the family. Burgers, mac n cheese, fried chicken - and maybe one or two local dishes like haggis just to keep things authentic.

Snoop said: “I’m just a foodie. I don’t look like it, but I am. I love different styles of food, different cultures and different tastes.