Glasgow is Scotland’s most multicultural city - so its no surprise we have the greatest variety of food options in the city.

The typical idea of the Glaswegian diet is all deep fried pizzas and pies on rolls - and while that’s a big part of it - the modern Glaswegian diet is a lot more refined, and with access to different types of scran from all over the globe, you’d expect as much.

Whether it’s Thai, Korean, Ethiopian, Chinese, Japanese, Italian, Greek or anywhere in between - folk from all across the globe have opened up restaurants in our fair city.

The Glaswegian culinary scene has a great respect for foods from other cultures too, look at restaurants like Six by Nico - founded by Glaswegian Nico Simeone, every six weeks they choose a new theme or country to celebrate the cuisine of.

Take a look below as we explore just 8 of our favourite world food restaurants here in Glasgow.

1 . Ho Wong Ho Wong offer a fantastic business lunch deal at their restaurant on Waterloo Street with 2-courses being priced at £18.50. It's one of the longest standing Chinese restaurants in Glasgow, opening in 1986, and for our money, one of the very best. | Ho Wong

2 . Ho Lee Fook Ho Lee Fook is our favourite street food spot here in Glasgow. Expect east Asian flavours and the very best sandwich you can get in Glasgow - a Tonkatsu Pork Belly sandwich. | Ho Lee Fook

3 . The Calabash - 57 Union Street The Calabash is a long-time personal favourite of mine. In addition to some authentic African and Soul Food, you can grab any number of imported African beers and liquers. It's all very reasonably priced too for the quality of food you're getting, be sure to try the Nigerian Guinness if you're a stout drinker. | Just Eat

4 . Yiamas Greek Taverna Yiamas is the absolute best Greek food you can get in Glasgow. They have a healthy lunch deal and do a mean Gyro alongside some Mediterranean beers. | Yiamas Greek Taverna