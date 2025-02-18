Award-winning burger chef announces new Shawlands venture

An award winning burger chef is set to open his latest venture in Glasgow, bringing his new fried chicken concept to Shawlands.

Nick Watkins, the talent behind the award-winning El Perro Negro, is set to launch Birds, a brand-new fried chicken concept which will open next month within the much-loved Phillies of Shawlands.

Recently crowned as the UK’s ‘Burger Chef of the Year’ at the National Burger Awards 2025., Nick Watkins, founder of El Perro Negro and co-owner of Birds, said: “Birds has been in the making for some time, and I’m absolutely buzzing to finally share what we’ve been working on.

“We’ve built a reputation at El Perro Negro for keeping things simple and letting high-quality ingredients do the talking, and Birds will be no different. Partnering with Phillies, a place that has become a real hub for great food and drink, is the perfect fit. We can’t wait for people to see – and taste – what we’ve got in store.”

Building on the ethos of quality, simplicity, and bold flavour, Birds will bring Watkins’ signature attention to detail and ingredient-driven approach to the world of fried chicken. Birds hopes to follow in the footsteps of El Perro Negro in bringing a fresh, new approach to the culinary landscape in Glasgow. They are offering a carefully curated menu of high-quality fried chicken dishes in a laid-back, welcoming setting.

An opening date for Birds is yet to be announced.

Luke Miskimmin, co-owner of Phillies, added: “We’ve always been about bringing people together over great food, drinks, and atmosphere, and Birds will add another dimension to the Phillies offering. The opportunity to collaborate with Nick, Peter, and the whole Birds team was an absolute no-brainer – it’s going to be something really special for Shawlands.”

Opened in 2018, Phillies can be found at 1179 Pollokshaws Rd, Shawlands. It is owned by Luke Miskimmin and Phil Kilpatrick. The duo also own and operate sister bar Redmonds of Dennistoun which opened in 2014. Phillies is a bar centred around the ethos of community. They strive to create an inclusive and friendly atmosphere. Serving up speciality cocktails and craft beers with friendly table service. They also offer a diverse range of events and entertainment.