Award-winning Glasgow pizza restaurant opens new East End location
Glasgow’s East End has welcomed a new award-winning pizza restaurant
A popular Glasgow pizza restaurant on Possil Road have opened their second location in the city.
Rockvilla Pizza has been a local favourite near Spiers Wharf for around five years and were recently recognised as Pizza Restaurant of the Year 2024 at the Scottish Restaurant Awards.
The new location in Glasgow’s East End has opened on Tullis Street near Glasgow Green and has been aptly named Rockvilla East.
If you live in the local area, make sure to check out their social media as the restaurant are offering East End residents a free pizza which is not to be missed.
