BAaD host their annual summer all-dayer party this month after winning the Best Outdoor Space title at the Scottish Entertainment & Hospitality Awards.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrate the city and soak up the sunshine at The Barras this summer as BAaD host their annual all day summer party, taking place at the venue next month, on Saturday, 28th June 2025, from 1pm to 10pm. The vibrant all-day music event will bring together musicians and DJs for a day of entertainment inspired by the best of Glasgow’s music, nightlife and community.

The event, which will support fundraising for the Beatson Cancer Charity, is a special event as part of celebrations marking 850 years of Glasgow and a continuation of BAaD’s all day summer parties. Expect a great Glaswegian atmosphere with live performances from local musicians, DJ sets inspired by the city’s nightlife, street food, cocktails and dancing in the East End. Tickets are available here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers say: “Dance in the sunshine under the BAaD glitter ball with live performances and DJ sets that capture the energy of Glasgow's nightlife, including music from local musicians Daniel Rooney and Kirk Strachan, the return of legendary local club nights Pretty Ugly and Pin Up Nights as special guests and a 90 minute sundown set from Nightwave, one of the most dynamic and respected names in Glasgow electronic music. Full bar, summer cocktails, wood-fired pizza, street food menus and a big day of entertainment. Head out to the Backyard where the party continues with DJs, Altos Margarita Bar, Cruzcampo beer garden and that unbeatable summer atmosphere at The Barras.”

There will be music all day on the main stage in BAaD while DJs will bring summertime vibes to the Backyard outdoor space. BAaD, an important part of Glasgow's music, cultural and food scene, won Best Outdoor Space at the Scottish Entertainment & Hospitality Awards this week: “From BBQs in the backyard to weddings, live music and unmissable events, we're looking forward to making even more amazing memories at BAaD this summer

Introducing the all day party, organisers said: "Music is Glasgow's chosen language, it's how this city has sent messages to the world. This event is about celebrating the city we live in. A Saturday at The Barras during the summer already has an amazing atmosphere and we are adding to that by gathering together local musicians and DJs for a full day of entertainment inspired by the best of Glasgow. It's the most appropriate way to mark the city's 850th year.

"We will be playing music all day that has been the soundtrack to local nightlife for the last 40 years and we will welcome local musicians to the stage. I'm delighted Daniel Rooney and Kirk Strachan will be among the performers on the day representing the local music scene. Pretty Ugly, a club night favourite from the days of The Admiral bar, will return to the decks at the summer party, alongside a set from Pin Up Nights, who many people will remember from the local scene in the early 2000s. Nightwave, a DJ who represents the best of local electronic music, will bring things to a crescendo with a fantastic summer DJ set. Dancing in the sunshine at BAaD, live music, pizza and margaritas is a brilliant combination, so here we go."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BAaD venue manager Scott Beaton said: “We're delighted to host the all day summer party with an outstanding lineup right in the middle of The Barras. We will welcome everybody who's got any sort of music interest in Glasgow. This will be the place to be, everything from acoustic sets from local artists, all the way up to DJ sets from well known local artists such as Nightwave. We're also looking forward to welcoming people to all our five food vendors and to enjoy some food, some drinks, some cocktails in the sun. It’s going to be an outstanding event and we look forward to putting it on and welcoming people into our part of the East End.”

Event Details:

What: All Day Summer Party

When: Saturday, 28th June 2025 | 1PM – 10PM

Where: BAaD (Barras Art and Design), Glasgow

Tickets: £20 – Available now