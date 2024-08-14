Bar and restaurant in notable St Enoch Square building put up for sale
The unit, which is currently vacant, is based on the ground and basement floors of the Teacher building in Glasgow’s St Enoch’s Square.
The building, which saw Sonder Ltd in early 2023 take on the upper floors, has undergone extensive renovations to create 25 apartments.
The Teacher building dates back to 1875 when it was designed by James Boucher and served as the headquarters of William Teacher and Sons and dram shop of their whisky business.
Over the years a number of applications have been made for permission to turn the unit into a food and drink establishment.
Located in the heart of the city centre, the unit is described as being “prime location in St. Enoch Square” due to its high levels of foot traffic and proximity to transport links, such as St Enoch’s subway station.
The guide price for the 3,605sq ft unit is £75,000 per annum. The space can hold 101 covers, while the bar area has a capacity for a further 110.
