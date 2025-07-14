Glasgow Food Stories: How the Barras have changed around one East End cafe

The Barras market in Glasgow's East End has seen significant changes, impacting local businesses like Rumbling Tum. We explore how this transformation has revitalised the area.

As part of our ongoing series of articles looking at businesses in neighbourhoods around Glasgow, we dropped into Rumbling Tum on Bain Street at the Barras to hear how the area has changed in recent years and how it’s affected local businesses.

We spoke to Andrea Wallis who has been a server at Rumbling Tum for the past four months.

Glasgow World: Can you just tell us where we are and what you do?

Andrea Wallis: We’re at Rumbling Tum on Bain Street in the Barras, we’re a cafe that's been here for years and years. The new owners took over about 10 years ago. We do everything from pizza, pasta, breakfast, and coffee.

GW: Why do you think this place is so important to the Barras?

AW: It's a place for locals to come. It's an institution here. This has been here longer than the owners have had it, but you've got your regular customers in here all the time. You get some of the local groups coming in they do charity work and stuff.

The Barras have changed over the past maybe five years, and it's up and coming now.

GW: In what ways do you think it's changed?

AW: It's modernised. The Barras years ago used to be guys selling fake DVDs and stuff like that, but now it's more foodie places doing pop ups.

But now the Barras has totally changed. The wee stalls and then you've got your homemade stuff. Honestly, it's brilliant it never used to be like that

GW: Obviously there have been changes at the Barras, but the East End is probably changing as well. and Dennistoun and different bits,

AW: Everywhere is changing, even the Gorbals. I live in the Gorbals, and it's totally changed there. I moved away for about 12 years. When I came back, I was like, ‘oh, it’s totally different. All the different cultures coming in. And obviously, it's definitely changed

GW: What’s a typical weekend like in here?

AW: Chaos. It starts picking up at 10 o'clock. That's when a few more people are coming out. And then before you know it it's 5pm. If it's a nicer day, you get people walking about grabbing a coffee, going to Glasgow Green stuff like that.

GW: What do you think are some of the challenges that I think that still businesses like this are facing?

AW: The problem is everybody's ordering online now on like Just Eat, and it's convenient for them. We're not in any of that, we’re kind of old school like that. And then obviously, the cost of living. People are not spending as much. I've noticed a difference here. Normally, it's kind of steady but this is busy but the rest of the week has been dead.

GW: If you’re going somewhere for something to eat around here, where would you go?

AW: BAaD round the corner is quite good. A wee pub on the main street, 226 Gallowgate. They're really good food in there and then also Ho Lee Fook across the road. That's really good. It's really nice in there.

Rumbling Tum can be found at 10 Bain St, Glasgow G40 2LA