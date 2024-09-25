Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A brand new, state-of-the-art bar and live entertainment venue is set to open in Glasgow next weekend, promising “an experience unlike any other” in the city.

Situated at 396 Sauchiehall Street, Berlinkys has drafted in some of the UK’s best musicians and performers to create a nightly programme of outstanding entertainment from the moment it opens to the public from 12pm on Friday 4 October, 2024.

Around £2.3 million has been invested in transforming the venue into a one-of-a-kind party haven, complete with two stages, an array of bars and booths, benches for guests to dance on, and a state-of-the-art £250,000 sound system.

The venue has already secured an exciting line-up of performers, including live bands and musicians, dancers and aerial artists, and even six weeks’ worth of stand-up comedy events headlined by the likes of Susie McCabe and hosted by Viv Gee.

What’s more, bosses have also invested £80,000 in installing a brand-new kitchen, meaning guests will be able to tuck in to a menu of homecooked classics with a playful twist, including steak frittes and cinnamon donut rolls.

Brendan Curran, Operations Manager at Berlinkys, said: “This has been Glasgow’s best kept secret for months, and now we’re thrilled to finally unveil our vision to the world.

“There really is nothing quite like Berlinkys in the city. It’s all about bringing back the good times – it’s the perfect place for people looking for something a little different, whether that’s catching a gig, laughing out loud at a comedy act, or dancing on tables with your friends until 3am.

“It’s a truly unique venue and we’re confident it will offer guests an experience unlike anything else currently on offer in Glasgow.”

The two-storey venue offers a range of unique features, including cosy seating areas, a roaring fireplace and plenty of space for dancing. Not only that, but it will also feature ‘The Gallery’, a private bar and dining space available for exclusive use for corporate events and more intimate gatherings.

Guests will also be able to make use of the venue’s seamless table service system, meaning visitors can order their favourite food and drinks without ever missing a beat of the entertainment.

Brendan added: “We’ve got big plans for Berlinkys and have plenty of exciting events planned from now, right the way through until Christmas.

“We believe we’ve created something really special for the city, and we’re confident this will become a must visit place for anyone visiting Glasgow for years to come.”

Berlinkys is currently hiring for a variety of job roles, including chefs, front of house staff and “cocktail ambassadors” who can add their own creative flair to the venue’s exciting drinks offering.