Bars of Glasgow: Maryhill bar explains closure since the start of 2025

The bar on Maryhill Road have revealed why they haven’t been opened since the start of the year

Cafe Ibiza on Maryhill Road have explained the reason why the bar has been closed since the beginning of the year.

The Spanish themed bar hoped to bring a taste of sunshine to Maryhill when they opened up six months ago, and plan on reopening with a “huge summer season opening party” in the next few months.

Taking to social media, Cafe Ibiza said: “We have made the decision to close January to March and relaunch in April with a huge summer season opening party.

“Any bookings are being contacted but if you have any questions please drop us a message on here.

“See you all in April! Cafe Ibiza team.”

We headed up to the bar back in June last year to find out what the story was all about and spoke to Head Supervisor Megan who showed us around and told us a bit about the place.

Taking about Cafe Ibiza, she said: "The owner Jack used to actually work in Ibiza as he used to be one of the people handing out invites to clubs and stuff. He really enjoyed living over there and liked the idea that you can sit and have your dinner, have a DJ on, day drink and for it to be all chilled out. Obviously there's the crazy party side of it, but he quite liked that kind of side of it too and he wanted to bring that to Glasgow so you wouldn't have to go on a plane anywhere, but you could still go somewhere and feel like you were just on holiday for a couple of hours."

When asked what makes Cafe Ibiza different, we were told: "Definitely the cocktails. We've got a lot of really, really good cocktails, very summery, very holiday, kind of chill. We also do a live DJ on a Saturday, but we try and not have it as a live DJ where it's like if you're sitting across from someone, you're not having to scream and shout. We try and keep it at that level so you can come in, enjoy your food, have that DJ on."