Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The new bar will open near Charing Cross in May 2025

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been announced that a new champagne and wine bar will open in Glasgow’s West End in the coming months.

Cuvee which is pronounced “coo-vay” will open its doors above The Drake and next door to Rascal in Woodlands in the former premises of Faim on Lynedoch Street in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking to social media, Cuvee said: “We’ve been working on something very exciting since the beginning of the year...

Cuvee

“Rascal will be welcoming a next door neighbour, specialising in champagne & wine. More information will be shared very soon!

“Opening May 2025.”

We previously reported that Rascal and The Drake had been acquired by Glasgow hospitality group, Merchant Pubs & Bars, joining a roster of venues including Blackfriars, The Duke’s Umbrella and Barras Art and Design.

The Drake, the upstairs Rascal cocktail bar, and restaurant Faim were included in a leasehold listing for the “multi venue licensed premises over two floors” in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about future plans back in January, Head of Sales and PR, Courtney Flynn said: “The Drake is a Glasgow institution and we’re super delighted to be able to get going with putting our own stamp on it. Similarly , Rascal has been extremely well received and built an impressive cult following. As for the rest of the building, let’s just say watch this space.”