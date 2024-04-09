Bars of Glasgow: Wunderbar teases new West End venue set to open this year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wunderbar have big plans for 2024 as the venue is planning on opening new premises in Glasgow's West End. Since first opening their doors just off Buchanan Street at Springfield Court in 2022, Wunderbar has been a big hit with Glaswegians with it becoming one of the best bars for a late night drink and live music with there being singers on every day of the week.

Taking to their social media the bar said: “Good times are coming west. Wunderbar West End. Coming soon.”

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are yet to confirm where the new bar will be but from the image which they posted on social media, it looks likely that Wunderbar West End will be moving into the former premises of The Sanctuary on Dumbarton Road which said farewell to Glasgow in June 2023.