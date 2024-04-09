Bars of Glasgow: Wunderbar teases new West End venue set to open this year
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wunderbar have big plans for 2024 as the venue is planning on opening new premises in Glasgow's West End. Since first opening their doors just off Buchanan Street at Springfield Court in 2022, Wunderbar has been a big hit with Glaswegians with it becoming one of the best bars for a late night drink and live music with there being singers on every day of the week.
Taking to their social media the bar said: “Good times are coming west. Wunderbar West End. Coming soon.”
They are yet to confirm where the new bar will be but from the image which they posted on social media, it looks likely that Wunderbar West End will be moving into the former premises of The Sanctuary on Dumbarton Road which said farewell to Glasgow in June 2023.
As always, we will keep you up to date with all the latest food and drink openings in Glasgow.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.