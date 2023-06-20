Here’s our list of 18 things that every West End Glaswegian should have done!

Glasgow’s West End is a vibrant and culturally diverse neighborhood that encapsulates the true essence of Scotland’s largest city.

With its leafy streets, stunning Victorian architecture, and a thriving arts scene, the West End has become a hub of creativity, intellect, and leisure.

It’s a place where locals take immense pride in their community and its unique offerings. From trendy boutiques to cosy cafes, the West End boasts a plethora of experiences that define the true essence of being a Western Glaswegian.

Amidst the hustle and bustle of this dynamic part of town, there are a few quintessential experiences that have come to define the “West Enders.”

These experiences encapsulate the spirit of the West End and are often considered rites of passage for anyone claiming to be a true resident of some of Scotland’s most attractive neighbourhoods.

In this article, we’ll delve into the heart and soul of the West End and present you with a definitive checklist of 18 things that every self-proclaimed West Ender should have done. Whether you’re a long-standing resident, a recent transplant, or an enthusiastic visitor, this list will serve as your compass to navigate the vibrant tapestry of life in Glasgow’s West End.

So, if you’ve ever wondered what it takes to earn your stripes as a West Ender, join us as we explore the unique experiences, hidden gems, and local secrets that define this captivating neighborhood.

1 . Got a poke of chips from the University Cafe The University Cafe is a Glasgow institution. Owned by the same family for over 100 years, if you haven’t been there at least once in your life, can you really say you’re from the West End? If you haven’t already, get down there treat yourself to classic chippy or a 99 on a rough afternoon. (Picture Robert Perry The Scotsman 6th June 2013)

2 . Enjoyed a picnic in Kelvingrove Park Every West Ender done this on the rare occasion we get a bit of good weather - you can hear the crowds from a mile away. Some ne’er-do-wells may even opt to sneakily drink from a concealed tin. bottle, flask, or any other containers of an unidentified liquid. Who knows why they’re hiding it, just remember - no drinking outside in Glasgow! Lest you want Police Scotland to issue a fine, warning, or maybe even a bounty on your head(maybe not that last one).(Pic: John Devlin)

3 . Stared at the Hot Doughnut sign There’s something off about this little donut fella in Partick. We all know it. Forget your Christ of Saint John on the Cross - this is true Glaswegian art. Take a moment to truly take it in - what do you feel? Fear? Unease? Awe? A mixture of all three? It’s a good thing the donuts here are fantastic and the staff are so friendly - as the sign is enough to put the fear of god in you.

4 . Enjoyed a drink on Ashton Lane It’s a pivotal moment for West End residents to have their very first pint on Ashton Lane after growing up seeing how much fun all the intoxicated adults were having on the kushty back lane.