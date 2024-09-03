Since opening their doors in Finnieston in 2013, The Gannet has been a huge part of the vibrant food and drink scene in Finnieston. Speaking about the restaurant, The Michelin Guide said: "The Gannet is a proper neighbourhood restaurant run by a close-knit team. There are playful elements to the ambitious cooking and dishes are visually impressive throughout." 1155 Argyle Street, G3 8TB.Since opening their doors in Finnieston in 2013, The Gannet has been a huge part of the vibrant food and drink scene in Finnieston. Speaking about the restaurant, The Michelin Guide said: "The Gannet is a proper neighbourhood restaurant run by a close-knit team. There are playful elements to the ambitious cooking and dishes are visually impressive throughout." 1155 Argyle Street, G3 8TB.
A night out in Finnieston: 8 of the best neighbourhood bars and restaurants you must try

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 3rd Sep 2024, 13:33 BST

These are 8 of the best spots in Finnieston to head to for a drink or bite to eat

Finnieston is undoubtedly one of Glasgow’s coolest neighbourhoods. It is blessed with cool bars, trendy food spots and Michelin-starred restaurants. We’ve done our best to distill all that into a selection you can check out.

The area was named “the hippest place in the UK” by The Times and it’s easy to understand why.

If you would like to know more about the history and heritage of Finnieston, you can check out the history of the area through old photographs by clicking here!

So whether you are looking for a cocktail, tacos, a few pints or even lobster - here are some of our top picks in Finnieston.

Crabshakk is one of the most spectacular seafood restaurants in Glasgow which is arguably the jewel in the crown of Finnieston. 1114 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8TD.

1. Crabshakk

Crabshakk is one of the most spectacular seafood restaurants in Glasgow which is arguably the jewel in the crown of Finnieston. 1114 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8TD. | Supplied

The Finnieston pride themselves on being Glasgow’s premier gin cocktail bar. Order a Picante which features Patrón Tequila, Quiquiriqui Mezcal, Spiced Pineapple Honey, Lime, and Scotch Bonnet Tincture. 1125 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8ND.

2. Finnieston

The Finnieston pride themselves on being Glasgow’s premier gin cocktail bar. Order a Picante which features Patrón Tequila, Quiquiriqui Mezcal, Spiced Pineapple Honey, Lime, and Scotch Bonnet Tincture. 1125 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8ND. | Supplied

Porter & Rye aims to serve only the finest and carefully sourced ingredients from Scotland. All their beef is aged in-house to achieve peak levels of delicate textures and flavours. The restaurant works alongside long-time partners John Gilmour butchers, who use sustainable farming methods. 1131 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8ND.

3. Porter and Rye

Porter & Rye aims to serve only the finest and carefully sourced ingredients from Scotland. All their beef is aged in-house to achieve peak levels of delicate textures and flavours. The restaurant works alongside long-time partners John Gilmour butchers, who use sustainable farming methods. 1131 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8ND. | Porter and Rye

Franks New York style pizza is a must-try. A relative new-comer on the scene, you can find their takeaways in both Dennistoun and Finnieston. if you're lucky you might even spot the restaurants namesake - Frank, the wee French Bulldog that graces their logo - what a treat. 6 Claremont St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 7HA.

4. Franks

Franks New York style pizza is a must-try. A relative new-comer on the scene, you can find their takeaways in both Dennistoun and Finnieston. if you're lucky you might even spot the restaurants namesake - Frank, the wee French Bulldog that graces their logo - what a treat. 6 Claremont St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 7HA. | Contributed

