Finnieston is undoubtedly one of Glasgow’s coolest neighbourhoods. It is blessed with cool bars, trendy food spots and Michelin-starred restaurants. We’ve done our best to distill all that into a selection you can check out.
The area was named “the hippest place in the UK” by The Times and it’s easy to understand why.
If you would like to know more about the history and heritage of Finnieston, you can check out the history of the area through old photographs by clicking here!
So whether you are looking for a cocktail, tacos, a few pints or even lobster - here are some of our top picks in Finnieston.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.