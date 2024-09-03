Finnieston is undoubtedly one of Glasgow’s coolest neighbourhoods. It is blessed with cool bars, trendy food spots and Michelin-starred restaurants. We’ve done our best to distill all that into a selection you can check out.

The area was named “the hippest place in the UK” by The Times and it’s easy to understand why.

If you would like to know more about the history and heritage of Finnieston, you can check out the history of the area through old photographs by clicking here!

So whether you are looking for a cocktail, tacos, a few pints or even lobster - here are some of our top picks in Finnieston.

1 . Crabshakk Crabshakk is one of the most spectacular seafood restaurants in Glasgow which is arguably the jewel in the crown of Finnieston. 1114 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8TD. | Supplied

2 . Finnieston The Finnieston pride themselves on being Glasgow’s premier gin cocktail bar. Order a Picante which features Patrón Tequila, Quiquiriqui Mezcal, Spiced Pineapple Honey, Lime, and Scotch Bonnet Tincture. 1125 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8ND. | Supplied

3 . Porter and Rye Porter & Rye aims to serve only the finest and carefully sourced ingredients from Scotland. All their beef is aged in-house to achieve peak levels of delicate textures and flavours. The restaurant works alongside long-time partners John Gilmour butchers, who use sustainable farming methods. 1131 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8ND. | Porter and Rye