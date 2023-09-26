In Pictures: Finnieston through the years and how much it has changed

Finnieston is one of Glasgow’s most popular neighbourhoods that has seen a raft of changes

Finnieston is a bustling area that is home to the city’s largest event spaces as well as a great range of bars and restaurants that makes it one of Glasgow’s most exciting neighbourhoods.

There have been dramatic changes to the area over the years with the area on the banks of the River Clyde being transformed having suffered from deindustrialisation.

It is now a modern area that is one of the best spots to head to in Glasgow which still has plenty of features from the past with the Finneston Crane still dominating the skyline.

1 . Finnieston Crane The Finnieston Crane is a recognisable feature of Glasgow with it being pictured here in 1955. It has been retained as part of the city’s shipbuilding heritage.

2 . Harbour Tunnel rotunda If you have visited the OVO Hydro or SEC you will have noticed two large dome structures that were built in the late 18th century linking Finnieston to Govan, giving access to horse-drawn vehicles and pedestrians with traffic being visible here in 1896.

3 . Finnieston vehicular ferry This ferry was built in 1890 and could carry up to 300 passengers and eight carts as it connected Mavisbank Quay to Finnieston. The service was discontinued in 1966.

4 . Finnieston Secondary School Finnieston Secondary School was originally built in 1902 with the premises being vacated in 1971. The building was then demolished to make way for the Clydeside Expressway.