A popular Glasgow deli is marking its first anniversary with a new evening dinner menu.

Silk Road Deli , in Shawlands, will continue to offer its renowned sandwich selection during the day and on weekday evenings – but diners will soon be able to experience an ever-changing dinner menu every Friday night.

Owner Tanya Gohil- who starred in BBC’s Million Pound Menu - will curate an exciting new food offering each week, designed to showcase some of the most “flavour bomb” ingredients found along the historic Silk Road.

The first BYOB evening sittings will be held on Friday, July 22, with bookings at the intimate 20 capacity eatery set to fill up fast.

Tanya Gohil at the Silk Road Deli.

Since opening last year, the deli has quickly become renowned for its playful flavours and exclusive private dining events - something Tanya believes is reflected in her new concept.

She said: “Our evening dinner service is the perfect extension to our already successful lunchtime offering and private dinner parties.

“We pride ourselves on cooking with interesting, vibrant ingredients that not only delight our customers but introduce them to something new.

“The dishes we serve aren’t Eurocentric - they are an amalgamation of flavours that spread across several food cultures and traditions.

“We’re so passionate about cooking this way and love sharing it with our community.”

The deli’s evening service is designed to feel more intimate than its current lunchtime offering, guided by Tanya’s warm hosting style.

The 35-year-old chef has been compounding diners’ expectations since she opened popular street food stall Devi’s at Maltby Street market in Bermondsey a decade ago.

After moving to Glasgow from London in 2021, she opened Silk Road Deli in July. In the year since, foodies from the Southside have taken to Tanya’s approach to playful lunches. And now, she hopes her dinner offer will be just as popular.

“I believe our new concept offers something really distinct compared to other establishments in the southside,” she continued.

“There are very few venues in the south side that offer something completely different, but that’s what sets us apart from everyone else. We want to continue to push the dining scene in Shawlands forward and spark some real excitement when it comes to eating out.

“We want to really pioneer special bonding experiences around the dinner table. If our customers walk through our door as strangers, we want them to leave as friends. As people, we crave a sense of togetherness, community and connectivity and I truly believe our new concept will help achieve that.

“Our evening dinner service invites people into our world, with the knowledge they will leave with a full belly and a full heart. Whether it’s brunch, lunch or dinner, our doors are open and we’ll be there to welcome you with open arms.”

Diners can experience Silk Road Deli’s new evening dinner service every Friday from 6pm until 9:30pm.