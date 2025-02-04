Bearsden Chippy launches deep fried Sunday dinner - would you dare to try it?

This chip shop may have gone too far this time - a Sunday dinner deep fried.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Man’s first step on the moon. The invention of penicillin. When humanity first struck the sparks that would become fire. All events pale in comparison to what one Bearsden chippy has dared to do what we were all too scared to even dream of.

What if you took some of the best ingredients from a Sunday dinner; a giant Yorkshire pudding, sausage, chips, cheese, gravy. Drench it all in batter. Then deep fry the life right out of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Something truly only a mad genius the level of J. Robert Oppenheimer could come up with. I am become chef, destroyer of scran.

Sausage, chips, gravy, and cheese, wrapped in a giant yorkshire pudding wrap, dipped in batter and then deep fried | Contributed

This was the work of none other than Hook & Shack x Tukk Shack over in Bearsden. Following the post, revealing their creation with what we could only assume was great trepidation, they wrote: "Warning: Extremely indulgent dish - consume at your own risk.

"Craving the ultimate comfort food? Brace yourself for our latest creation.

"Giant Yorkshire Pudding – Loaded with crispy battered sausage, golden chips, melted cheese, and drenched in rich gravy – all fried to absolute perfection."This indulgent feast is not for the faint-hearted. Please enjoy responsibly and be mindful of your dietary limits."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s not the first time the culinary mad men at the chip shop have went viral for a crazy invention - back 2021 they were seen to be deep-frying a Colin the Caterpillar cake - how they avoided the jail for that one we’ll never know. More recently they’ve been offering deep fried Mars Bars in panko breadcrumbs.

Hook & Shack bill themselves as a ‘posh chip shop’ but we know them better than that. We know what they’re really like, beneath all those layers of deep fried batter.

Daring their audience to rival their inventions - they asked their customers what they should shove in the deep fryer next time.

If you, or someone you know, would dare to try this meal, you can get your hands on it in their shop on Milngavie Road in Bearsden or via delivery.