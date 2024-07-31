Beloved Glasgow city centre pub off Buchanan Street 'under new management' and set to re-open

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 31st Jul 2024, 10:14 BST
A much loved Glasgow pub is set to re-open soon off Buchanan Street

Earlier this month, we had reported on the sudden closure of a Glasgow City Centre pub and cocktail bar which was to close its doors after 25 years in the city. The Lab, hidden off Buchanan Street in Springfield Court was popular with Glaswegians and sadly announced that their last day of service would be Saturday 20 July.

However, it looks as though it isn’t all bad news for the wee pub as a sign has appeared in recent days which has announced that the bar is under new management.

An image shared of the sign on social media by Niall Murphy of Glasgow City Heritage Trust said: “Under new management.

“We are currently closed for essential maintenance and refurbishment.

“We look forward to re-opening The Lab soon!”

