A popular kebab shop with a location in a major Glasgow shopping centre has submitted plans for a new city centre location - with further locations also being teased.

Doner Shack has submitted plans for a new location at 50 Gordon Street in Glasgow City Centre, close to Central Station. Initial plans are to install an extract flue.

The kebab and street food restaurant would take the place of the unit most recently occupied by skincare treatment company SK!N who departed the unit in August 2024.

The planning applications supporting statement urges council officials to approve the plans

It reads: “The proposal would have a positive impact upon the wider environment by introducing an active use into a vacant premise and will generate new employment opportunities. It will also help reduce the vacancy rate of Gordon Street.

“Without the proposed flue, the conversion of this premises to restaurant use will not be possible and it is predicted that the unit would be vacant for a further period. This would be detrimental to the vibrancy of Gordon Street and the wider City Centre and is considered to be inconsistent with policy objectives.”

Doner Shack are currently teasing the new city centre site on their website, plus a Byres Road location - in the former Gyros unit on the West End street. Planning permission does not yet appear to have been submitted for the restaurant however.

The menu isn’t just limited to kebabs however, with loaded fries and fried chicken also popular menu items.

The company currently operate in the Scotland, the US and India. Promotional materials online say that the founders were inspired by the kebab culture of Berlin.

It reads: “Our story kicks off with an epic 48-hour trip to Berlin, where the culture and kebabs blew our minds in the best way possible. It was a total game-changer, and we instantly knew we had to bring those flavor-packed kebabs & hints of Berlin back so you could experience it, too.”