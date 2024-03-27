Afternoon tea is a real favourite in Glasgow and is the perfect time to catch up and relax with friends and loved ones as you indulge in some delicious sweet and savoury favourites.

The setting for afternoon tea in the city is something that can be appreciated as you can enjoy stunning views of Glasgow or surround yourself with the history of Charles Rennie Mackintosh whilst tucking into a sandwich or sipping your tea.

Whether you prefer a plain or fruit scone, we have you covered with a fine selection of outstanding afternoon tea spots in Glasgow with there being no shortage of delicious treats on offer.

Here is our recommendations for the best afternoon tea spots in Glasgow

1 . Crowne Plaza Tuck into dainty sandwiches, freshly baked scones, cakes & an optional glass of prosecco at Crowne Plaza which is a short walk along the River Clyde from the City Centre or stylish Finnieston.

2 . Number 10 Hotel You'll enjoy elegant dining and quality time with whoever you are taking along to afternoon tea at the Number 10 Hotel which only costs £17.95 per person.

3 . House for an Art Lover Combining the amazing setting of a Mackintosh inspired house with fresh ingredients from the best local suppliers, the Art Lover’s Café is the perfect setting for afternoon tea. It must be booked 24hrs in advance with their offering including a selection of savoury bites and sandwiches, scones and cakes.

4 . Cup Tea Rooms Cup on Renfield Street take afternoon tea seriously with them having original, vegetarian, gluten free and vegan options. You have the option to upgrade your experience for an extra £20 for a Hendrick’s gin cocktail teapot.