In Pictures: The main Charles Rennie Mackintosh attractions in and around Glasgow
There are a number of prominent Mackintosh works in and around Glasgow
Today marks 155 years since Charles Rennie Mackintosh was born at 70 Parson Street, Townhead, Glasgow. He is one of the city’s most loved sons with his work remaining a huge part of Glasgow’s architectural history.
Some of his finest pieces of work in the city are currently unable to be visited with his masterpiece, Glasgow School of Art having faced difficult times in the past decade as two fires have badly damaged the building. However, several sites are still open where you can enjoy afternoon tea in stunning surroundings or escape city life down to the coastal town of Helensburgh to view some of Mackintosh’s work.
This October, the Charles Rennie Mackintosh Society will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a number of events planned around the occasion in October. Executive Director, Stuart Robertson said: “I think he (Charles Rennie Mackintosh) is very important. He’s an icon and not just an architect. He was an amazing artist and designer, Glasgow has always been very design influenced and Mackintosh has been used as a tourist attraction for people to come to Glasgow. The thing about Mackintosh is, although it is over 150 years ago since he was born, his designs are still relevant today.”
Here are some of the main Charles Rennie Mackintosh attractions in and around Glasgow.