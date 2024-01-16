Here are the best places to head for a hot roll in Glasgow

Nothing quite beats a hot breakfast roll in Glasgow whether you are looking for the perfect hangover cure or are feeling a bit peckish.

Everyone has their own personal favourite combos whilst others like to just keep it simple. A Morton's roll is truly the taste of heaven and will elevate your breakfast no matter what.

However, there has become some debate in recent years about what is acceptable on a breakfast roll with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay recently causing a stir on social media . His version of a "full Scottish" is served on a brioche roll which includes lettuce and tomato, Lorne sausage, a hollowed out hash brown ring and "over easy egg".

These are some of our top picks about where to enjoy a great breakfast roll in Glasgow.

1 . Tibo Tibo in Dennistoun know exactly what they are doing when it comes to breakfast rolls. This stunning trebler includes bacon, egg and tattie scone.

2 . Good Times Roll You certainly won't be left feeling hungry after a visit to Good Times Roll. We recommend ordering their infamous Scooby Snack.

3 . Cafe Strange Brew Cafe Strange Brew offer meaty, veggie and vegan breakfast rolls with this being their veggie offering which includes veggie lorne sausage, portobello mushroom, potato scone, fried egg and smokey mayo.