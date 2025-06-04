Best Burgers 2025: 8 of the best burger restaurants in Glasgow in 2025

Burgers are the business here in Glasgow. A quintessential part of the Glaswegian diet, second only to the humble roll.

What defines a burger as a burger is subjective. Bun, meat, bun - would be how most people would define it, but this is where it gets tricky, when does a sandwich become a burger? There are some questions that are better left unanswered.

What we can tell you for sure today however, is the burgers below are without a doubt the very best burgers you can find here in Glasgow - a city that is full of great burgers.

You can find a burger of some description at nearly every eatery in the city, making it difficult to narrow down the best of the best. Well you don’t have to worry about that, because we’ve done it for you.

Take a look below as we show off 8 of the best burgers in Glasgow.

1 . El Perro Negro Award-winning El Perro Negro on Woodlands Road is one of the finest places to head to for a burger in Glasgow. Sometimes it’s best just to keep it classic. | El Perro Negro

2 . Church on the Hill You can find Church on the Hill at the top of Langside road which is a stone's throw away from Queen's Park. Head here for pints, and some of the best burgers and pies in the Southside. | Church on the Hill

3 . Smokey Trotters Kitchen Expect massive burgers with huge dips at smokey trotters kitchen - they've got branches in kitchens all over the city, so make sure to try them out next time you fancy a burger. | Contributed

4 . Bloc+ Every day of the week in Bloc+ there is a deal on offer centred around comfort meals. From £4 pasta Mondays, £4 Burger Tuesdays, to £6 Steak Wednesdays. It’s fun food, served in good portions, at great prices. | Bloc+