Best Donuts in Glasgow 2025: Six of the best shops to buy Donuts in Glasgow

For our money, the humble donut is the king of all pastries. Simple, dunkable, and delicious. What more could you want with your coffee?

With all that being said, sometimes it’s not too easy to find a good donut in Glasgow. In the year of our lord 2025, coffee shops and bakeries are full of new upmarket bits like croissants and stuffed cookies and the like. In many cases pushing our favourite pastries right off the shelf.

That’s why today we wanted to look at six of the very best donut shops in Glasgow and where to find them.

Take a look below to find out where to find the very best donuts in Glasgow in 2025.

1 . Danny's Delicious Donuts Danny's Delicious Donuts at the Barras is the longest standing donut shop in Glasgow, dating all the way back to the 1960s. It's been a favourite of Glaswegians for generations - it's the essence of the Barras as much as cockles and muscles and fake cigarettes. Hopefully they'll be around to stay for generations more. | Contributed

2 . Tantrum Doughnuts Tantrum Doughnuts are some of the best doughnuts you can find in Glasgow - they've been doing it for years now. | Contributed

3 . Hot Doughnut Hot Doughnut do the very best doughnuts in Glasgow for our money - they've been about for nearly a decade in Partick, and have a range of great sweet baked goods on offer. | Contributed

4 . Doh Down on King Street by Shawarma King you can find Doh - crafting freshly made doughnuts from scratch on the daily. | Contributed