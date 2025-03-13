Paisley Food and Drink Festival returns next month with an extended site and more vendors than previous years.

The free to attend two-day event, which is one of Scotland’s largest outdoor food and drink festivals, returns on Friday 25 and Saturday 26 April in Abbey Close and Bridge Street in Paisley town centre.

This year’s festival will take place over a larger area, expanding out onto Bridge Street and Bridge Street car park to offer plenty more food, drink and entertainment options for visitors to enjoy. Renfrewshire CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) will also make a welcome return to the festival this year. Their popular Beer Tent will be located in Bridge Street car park for visitors to sample some of the finest ales and craft beers sourced from across Scotland.

The 2025 festival will see more traders and vendors showcasing their wares with more than 50 traders offering an array of tasty treats for visitors to try. Options for a range of dietary requirements will be catered for as well as some fantastic kids menu options.

More local Renfrewshire businesses will take part in the festival than ever before including Two Towns Down who will have a bar in Abbey Close, Upper East Side and The Bungalow.

The Keg will also have a bar tent in Abbey Close with a brilliant range of bands playing live music for people to enjoy with a drink and a bite.

If chilled out vibes are what you’re after, you can hang out at The Brew Hub tented area on the grass at Cotton Street.

Visitors can expect to see returning festival favourites including ice-cream and churro bar, Loop and Scoop, Scozzese woodfired pizza, Lemon Squeezy and Fries Guys. While the Fizzbuzz prosecco van and Caribbean bar, Rum Shack are sure to offer a tasty tipple for the grown-up crowd.

Helping to create that chilled festival vibe, The Bungalow will keep the crowds entertained with a range of live music planned across both days.

Rebecca Edser, Head of EventScotland, said: “Events play an important role in our communities, giving us the chance to connect and share memorable experiences. We are proud to support Paisley Food and Drink Festival through our National Events Funding Programme to help expand its footprint, giving even more people the chance to come and enjoy what this fantastic festival has to offer.

“This free to attend festival will connect locals and visitors in a vibrant celebration of food and drink as well as music and a whole host of other cultural activities, while also showcasing the town’s community spirit and incredibly welcoming atmosphere.”

Renfrewshire Council Events Manager, Pauline Allan, said: “Paisley Food and Drink Festival is an event that so many people look forward to and we’re so happy to be able to expand the site this year, thanks to support from EventScotland, so more people can experience the festival.

“Whether you’re a family looking to enjoy a fun and relaxing day out, a real ale and craft beer enthusiast, or just looking for a good day out in town with friends – there’s something for everyone at this year’s festival. We look forward to welcoming everyone for what is sure to be a fantastic weekend filled with delicious food, drink and entertainment.”

There will be plenty to keep the kids entertained with inflatable play area, giant games station, face painting, food, seed-bomb making, craft and music workshops and street performances while you relax on the deck chairs by the river.

Paisley Food and Drink Festival will take place from 4pm-10pm on Friday 25 April and from 12pm – 9pm on Saturday 26 April.

To find out more about Paisley Food and Drink Festival 2025 or to book a place on one of the kids workshops, please visit www.paisley.is.