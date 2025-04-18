People in Glasgow take fish and chips really seriously with there being no shortage of chippies around the city with some dating back almost 100 years ago.
We're ranking fish and chips on a few factors, principally: portion size, taste and price as a fish supper isn’t the cheapest thing to buy these days.
Let's get down to business and get ready for the salt and vinegar to hit your supper, and you to ponder whether you fancy a pickled onion.
Have we missed out your favourite? Let us know in the comments.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.