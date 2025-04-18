Best Fish and Chips in Glasgow 2025: 9 of the best chippies in Glasgow ranked definitively

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Feb 2025, 11:55 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2025, 09:36 BST

What's the best fish and chips in Glasgow? Here are 9 of the top places to go for a fish supper in the city.

People in Glasgow take fish and chips really seriously with there being no shortage of chippies around the city with some dating back almost 100 years ago.

We're ranking fish and chips on a few factors, principally: portion size, taste and price as a fish supper isn’t the cheapest thing to buy these days.

Let's get down to business and get ready for the salt and vinegar to hit your supper, and you to ponder whether you fancy a pickled onion.

Have we missed out your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

Unit D1, Mother Hubbard, 3A Springfield Quay, Glasgow G5 8NP.

1. Mother Hubbard's

Unit D1, Mother Hubbard, 3A Springfield Quay, Glasgow G5 8NP. | Declan McConville

55 Gallowgate, Glasgow G1 5AP.

2. Guido's Coronation Restaurant

55 Gallowgate, Glasgow G1 5AP. | Guido's Coronation Restaurant

445 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 8HH.

3. Philadelphia Fish & Chicken Bar

445 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 8HH. | Philadelphia

1044 Pollokshaws Rd, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3EB.

4. Salt and Vinegar

1044 Pollokshaws Rd, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3EB. | Supplied

