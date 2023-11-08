Best pizza in Glasgow: The 9 best pizzas in Glasgow ranked definitively

1 . Basta Pizza Bar

We ran into one of the chefs of Basta while out on the lash in The Record Factory. He promised us that their pizza was without a doubt better than Paesanos. I'm sure we raised an eyebrow at the time - but they might have just been right, as sorry as I am to say that. The ingredients are top-notch, the texture is just right, and on a good day it could very well beat out Paesano for me - as sacrilegious as that is to say.