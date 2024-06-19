As we head towards sunnier days, nothing quite beats having an ice cream in your hand on a sunny day.

Generations of Glaswegians have been treated to cones and tubs of proper ice cream due to Glasgow’s strong Italian roots with many people enjoying their ice cream after a trip doon the watter.

So whether you prefer a tub, nougat or cone we’ve got you covered with some of the best spots in and around Glasgow to enjoy all kinds of flavours with our list including some long-established institutions which have welcomed families for over a century.

Here are some of our favourite spots for an ice cream in and around Glasgow.

1 . Nardini's Cafe A trip to Largs wouldn't be complete without a visit to the famous Nardini's Cafe which has been synonymous with a "trip doon the watter". 2 Greenock Rd, Largs KA30 8NF. | Nardini's Cafe

2 . University Cafe The University Cafe on Byres Road is a Glasgow institution, with the Verrechia family serving the people of the city for over 100 years. 87 Byres Rd, Glasgow G11 5HN. | University Cafe

3 . Coia's Cafe Coia’s Cafe is an East End favourite where you can enjoy their flavoursome ice cream both in their restaurant and to takeaway. A nougat with some raspberry sauce goes down a treat after a brilliant bowl of pasta. 473-477 Duke St, Glasgow G31 1RD. | Coia's Cafe

4 . Ginesi’s Artisan Gelato If you have headed over to the Southside of the city to enjoy the sun in Queen’s Park, Ginesi’s Artisan Gelato is the perfect place to grab a delicious cone from. 455 Victoria Rd, Govanhill, Glasgow G42 8RW. | Ginesi’s Artisan Gelato