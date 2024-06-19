As we head towards sunnier days, nothing quite beats having an ice cream in your hand on a sunny day.
Generations of Glaswegians have been treated to cones and tubs of proper ice cream due to Glasgow’s strong Italian roots with many people enjoying their ice cream after a trip doon the watter.
So whether you prefer a tub, nougat or cone we’ve got you covered with some of the best spots in and around Glasgow to enjoy all kinds of flavours with our list including some long-established institutions which have welcomed families for over a century.
Here are some of our favourite spots for an ice cream in and around Glasgow.
1. Nardini's Cafe
A trip to Largs wouldn't be complete without a visit to the famous Nardini's Cafe which has been synonymous with a "trip doon the watter". 2 Greenock Rd, Largs KA30 8NF. | Nardini's Cafe
2. University Cafe
The University Cafe on Byres Road is a Glasgow institution, with the Verrechia family serving the people of the city for over 100 years. 87 Byres Rd, Glasgow G11 5HN. | University Cafe
3. Coia's Cafe
Coia’s Cafe is an East End favourite where you can enjoy their flavoursome ice cream both in their restaurant and to takeaway. A nougat with some raspberry sauce goes down a treat after a brilliant bowl of pasta. 473-477 Duke St, Glasgow G31 1RD. | Coia's Cafe
4. Ginesi’s Artisan Gelato
If you have headed over to the Southside of the city to enjoy the sun in Queen’s Park, Ginesi’s Artisan Gelato is the perfect place to grab a delicious cone from. 455 Victoria Rd, Govanhill, Glasgow G42 8RW. | Ginesi’s Artisan Gelato
