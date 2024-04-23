Glasgow has a bustling food and drink scene but nothing quite beats trying dishes which are local favourites.
People will have fond memories of the dishes which they grew up with in Glasgow which may still be even be a staple of their diet.
Some restaurants have put their own stamp on dishes as they have fused Scottish flavours with other cuisines as well as Glaswegians having a particular liking for deep frying and putting foods on a crispy roll.
1. Glasgow Oyster
We enjoy putting food on a roll here in Scotland, and a real favourite in Glasgow is none other than a roll and pie which is commonly known as a 'Glasgow Oyster'. It can only be considered a 'Glasgow Oyser' if a Scotch pie is on the roll.
2. A 3-course lunch at The Star Bar
One of Glasgow’s most reasonably priced lunches can be found at The Star Bar who are known for their famous 3-course lunch. The lunch is now priced at £4 with this macaroni cheese being one of the main course options.
3. A 99 at University Cafe
The University Cafe have been serving Glaswegians since 1918. Head here for some classic Glasgow dishes - you won't be able to resist a 99 ice cream cone.
4. Roll and sausage
You can't be in Glasgow and not sample a roll and square sausage for breakfast. The roll simply has to be a Morton's roll and make sure the sausage is square - even stick a tattie scone on it.
