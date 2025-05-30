Best Indian Restaurant in Glasgow 2025: 12 of the best Indian restaurants in Glasgow

Indian food has been a popular staple in Glasgow for decades with spicy dishes being enjoyed by many generations of Glaswegians.

It is said that the flavours and ingredients of Indian cooking sit perfectly with the cold weather that the city regularly faces and due to the fact that it also tastes brilliant.

We take Indian food and particularly curries seriously in this city, after all, Glasgow was the city which gave birth to the chicken tikka masala at the Shish Mahal.

Here are 12 of our favourite Indian restaurants in Glasgow.

1 . Mother India Mother India have established themselves as a Glasgow institution after first opening their doors in Glasgow in 1990. We just can't look past their legendary butter chicken. If you don't fancy booking a table, just head along the road to Mother India's Cafe. 28 Westminster Terrace, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 7RU. | Mother India

2 . Swadish by Ajay Kumar Visit Ajay Kumar's restaurant in the Merchant City and order Bharli Vangi which features baby aubergines, peanuts, garlic, and the warmth of garam masala. 33 Ingram Street, Glasgow G1 1HA. | Swadish by Ajay Kumar

3 . The Dhabba The Merchant City favourite is one of the best Indian restaurants in the city and a great venue for a weekend curry. Order tandoori dishes like Malai Murg chicken with cardamon and cream. 44 Candleriggs, Glasgow G1 1LD. | The Dhabba

4 . Ashoka Ashton Lane Ashoka Ashton Lane is a real West End favourite. We just can't look past their traditional bhoona. You can choose from a choice of meats cooked in a garlic sauce with tomatoes and a drizzle of fenugreek. 19 Ashton Lane, Hillhead, Glasgow G12 8SJ. | Ashoka Ashton Lane