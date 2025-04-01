Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Shish Mahal has been at the heart of Glasgow hospitality for over six decades

The Shish Mahal in Kelvinbridge is a busy neighbourhood spot where generations of Glaswegians have gone to taste the delights of Indian cooking. Back in 2023, international travel and hospitality magazine Time Out named the West End as one of the coolest places in the world and we would be remiss not to mention the Shish Mahal as part of that conversation which was founded by Ali Ahmed Aslam in 1964.

Those who know about the Shish Mahal continue to flock to the restaurant regularly and although they may no longer be in their original premises on Gibson Street, you can’t speak about Indian food in Glasgow and not mention the restaurant.

We headed down to the Glasgow institution to speak to Shish Mahal COO, PR and marketing director Asif Ali about the restaurant.

The team from Shish Mahal pose with their AA rosette | Contributed

The Shish Mahal and Glasgow hospitality are synonymous with each other. Could you give us a bit of background about the restaurant?

“Well, this year we are 61 years young. We started in 1964 in Gibson Street which is around the corner. The building subsided because there was too many full up customers and mine works underneath so we had to move to Park Road. We’ve been here since 1990 and hopefully we’ll be here for a wee bit longer.”

So, that’s been 35 years here since 1990. What kind of changes have you saw on Park Road in that time?

“Park Road has become more gentrified. When we moved, it was a bit of the wild west of the West End, but now it’s got quite good shops and nice neighbours. We’ve got Giovanna (Eusebi) and Sonny & Vito’s who spruce up the place. Park Road is quite good now.”

It’s fair to say that there are much more food and drink options on Park Road to what there once was. Back in 2019, Kelvinbridge was named as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world. Why do you think that was?

“Because of us! Because of the Shish Mahal. No Shish Mahal, no cool neighbourhood! We’ve got some really good neighbours - that’s the reason why . The people in the area also contribute towards a real community spirit. There’s a good vibe.”

Opened by Ali Ahmed Aslam, Shish Mahal is a historic Glaswegian restaurant. It was one of the very first to introduce Glaswegians to food from the sub-continent, and in the 70s, proprietor Mr. Aslam created the Chicken Tikka Masala when a customer asked for his Chicken Tikka to be 'less dry'. | OpenTable

Why do you think it is that Glaswegians have such a love for Indian food?

“There is two things. The cold weather and the warm hearts makes it the perfect ingredient for eating Indian food.”

In terms of the Shish Mahal’s history, and I know it’s been disputed by others down south. We are happy to proclaim that the Shish Mahal invented the chicken tikka masala. Tell us a little bit about it.

“The Shish Mahal invented the chicken tikka masala. That’s 100% right. Don’t believe what restaurants in England say, they invent stuff every day. It was very simple as a bus driver came in and found the curry a wee bit dry. My dad had an ulcer at the time so could only have something non-spicy so he put the tomato soup into the curry and that’s when it was born. Simple as that. There’s no mad scientist moment, tt was just simple as that.”

Glasgow culinary legend, Ali Ahmed Aslam, invented the Chicken Tikka Masala at the Shish Mahal, which is still open today. Ali sadly passed away at the end of 2022 - but will go down in history as the man who created one of Britain's most popular and enduring dishes - as well as putting Glasgow on the map as the home of good food in Scotland. | Contributed

In terms of that history and story, do you still get people coming through the door talking to you about that after all these years?

“Yeah, we still have people having chicken tikka masala. They come from all over the world to try it. Yesterday we had people in from Arizona and from Germany. So yeah, it’s still going strong and is very popular.”

Have you had many famous faces visiting the restaurant over the years?

“Well, we don’t usually announce famous people. We don’t put pictures up on the wall because we find everybody’s famous and everybody’s just as important. But, we had Morgan Freeman in, and we only say that because he told a newspaper interview a couple of weeks later that his favourite Indian restaurant was in Glasgow called the Shish Mahal. That’s the only reason we would say it. Otherwise we won’t disclose because it’s privacy. When people come here, they want to come and enjoy the meal. That’s what they deserve.”

“Every single person who comes through that door is a guest, not a customer, but a guest. We treat guests like we would treat them in our own home. It’s as simple as that.”