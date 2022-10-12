‘Absolutely disgusting me and my friend went for food and the owner was horrible and very rude towards her only because she was a goth.’

Best Kebab on Dundas Street has faced severe criticism from customers online - with many questioning the quality of their food on review platforms.

Open late nights behind Queen Street station - and lit up in an appealing yellow and red colour scheme that’s reminiscent of the label of a buckfast bottle - it’s an attractive proposition for late night commuters stumbling home after a night out.

While the kebab house attracts a wide range of late-night clientele, many aren’t walking away happy.

The restaurant boasts 75 one star reviews on TripAdvisor - although there were a few who jumped to its defence, even claiming to be the ‘Best Kebab fan club’.

And despite it all, Best Kebab has attracted customers for many years and has now sparked its own Tik Tok trend.

One woman wrote a review on TripAdvisor called ‘Best kebab? I think not’, it reads:”Absolutely disgusting me and my friend went for food and the owner was horrible and very rude towards her only because she was a goth.

Advertisement

“The food was absolutely shocking. Never again will I go back as there was no manners or respect nor even decent food.”

The shop has also found some popularity on TikTok, with young people recording themselves entering the takeaway and questioning the authenticity of the title ‘Best Kebab’ - usually met with the owner swearing at the person recording and telling them to leave.

One TikTok user @tjaybailkoski16 participating in the trend has 380k views and 33.6k likes on the app.

A man wrote: “Avoid at all cost. Really expensive and nasty tasting food. The man working there has no service in mind and acts very rude. Dirty, expensive and food at the lowest level.”

The takeaway is somewhat of a Glasgow institution, and has been open for over a decade in the city centre.

A student wrote back in 2020: “Diabolical, shocking behaviour towards me and my university friends Gregor and Fraser, food was overpriced.

Advertisement

“It wasn’t a very good experience so cut a long story short it’s RUBBISH.”

On the other side of the coin - the late-night restaurant has 14 five star reviews, although several take an ironic, albeit sympathetic tone.

One nostalgic man wrote: “As bad as this restaurant might be, it is a Glasgow institution and I can’t remember a time it wasn’t here. Happy to house me as a drunken teenager and probably still now.

“An absolute refuge for some people. And a guy I went to school with lost his virginity here and it was and still is legendary 20 years later. Love you best kebab and always will.”

A TripAdvisor reviewer called ‘Chips-Cheese-N-Donna’, who left only one review, wrote: “I fell in love with this place when I walked in and the staff are polite and respectful.

“I asked for a portion of chips cheese and doner and the sensational taste in my mouth was unreal. I would drive two hours to this place just to get the chips cheese and doner.”

Advertisement

Another TripAdvisor account with only one review, also left for Best Kebab, boasted that they suffered ‘no ill digestive effects’ from their trip to the shop, they wrote:”I have only been to Best Kebab one time, but I know it is the first of many visits.

“Me and my friends got along very well with the lovely bossman and also his seagull friend. Our food was delicious and nutritious